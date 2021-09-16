Things to do: Herbie Hancock, book fest, symphony and more

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $40-$55, all ages. Go to logjampresents.com for more info including shuttles, parking, etc.

‘Back to School,’ in the literal and theatrical sense

(Sept. 22-25, Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2)

The Montana Repertory Theatre’s return to live, indoor performance won’t involve an actual theater.

For “Back to School,” the company commissioned playwrights to come up with short scenarios about school that could be performed in readymade locations in an actual school — in this case, Willard Alternative School, as part of its “Plays on Tap” series. You can meet at Western Cider, have a drink and then take a yellow bus to the school, where you’ll see the plays in succession.

For information on times, tickets or the Rep’s new “pick what you pay” pricing model, go to montanrep.com or download their app. (Note: Masks are required at all times per Missoula County Public Schools.)

Lake Street Dive at KettleHouse

(Thursday, Sept. 23)

The indie R&B soul act, which has built a following from club-size shows at the Top Hat to bigger ones, switched plans last week.