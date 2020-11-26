Things to do in Missoula: Online concerts, films, art exhibitions

The holiday weekend brings a bevy of streaming and online options to your home, courtesy of local artists, musicians and creators.

Hellgate Music Series live at the art park

(Saturday, Nov. 27)

A new concert series continues this week, with a goal of providing local bands at cool locations around town, with professional audio and video (including a drone.)

It continues this week, with a three-act bill shot at the Missoula Art Park earlier in the fall.

There are some shared members among the three. Jesse, the Ocelot offers his indie-rock vocal melodies with Mirror Gods, backed by Sean Burress on bass and Joshua Chai on drums. Transcendental Express, a psych funk band, has Chai (drums), Kiavash Adibzadeh on keys and Cole Grant on bass. The last group is one of the longest running and hardest to pin to any specific genre — Red Onion Purple, with Burress, Bethany Joyce on cello, backed by Chai and Grant.