Things to do: Jazz sets, Modest Mouse and MAM murals

A quick guide to some arts and culture events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.
CrossTalk Trio at Ten Spoon
(Saturday, Aug. 21)
Hear local, original contemporary jazz live in person when CrossTalk heads to the chill outdoor deck at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery. On Saturday, they'll play in a trio formation, with Bill Kautz on trumpet and compositions, Christopher Gray on guitar, and Steve Kalling on bass.
The tasting room is open from 4-9 p.m., and music starts at 6. The cover is $5, kids are free. Closed on rainy nights.
Banshee Tree at Free Cycles
(Wednesday, Aug. 25)
Colorado’s Banshee Tree grafts the softer vocal harmonies of indie-folk to a progressive bluegrass spirit, with fiddle and guitar jamming. They’re headed to Free Cycles Missoula, along with Hardwood Heart of Missoula and Saturn Hat of Wisconsin.
Cover is $5. The music runs from 7-10:30 p.m.
Summer MADE Fair at Caras
(Sunday, Aug. 22)
After a 2020 hiatus, the alternative art and craft bonanza is returning to Caras Park, with more than 165 artists from Missoula and the broader region.
It runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Entry is free. There will be a vaccine clinic on site from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Modest Mouse in Bonner
(Tuesday, Aug. 24)
Isaac Brock and company's latest album, "The Golden Casket," is apparently a paranoid one, which should provide an interesting contrast to the simpler-times singalong of their hits like "Float On."
See how the two sentiments pair at KettleHouse Amphitheater, the group’s first show in Missoula since a September 2017 set at Big Sky Brewing Company.
The opener is Philadelphia indie-rock band The Districts, whose latest album is “You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere,” which strangely enough given the title, was released on March 13, 2020. The show is sold out.
MAM mural unveiling at the Art Park
(Wednesday, Aug. 25)
See what local students made during summer in the Teen Art Project, a program the MAM put on over the course of two months.
It was led by local artist Janaia Vieira-Marques and included guest visits with artists who are showing at the MAM. The course focused on the concept of freedom, whether referring to the outdoors, personal paths or artistic expression, according to a news release.
They’ll be on view in the Missoula Art Park on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 5-6:30 p.m. One is already hanging in a different spot, in the Allez! mural wall on the side of the Radius Gallery.
‘Ferris Bueller’ at Ogren Park
(Thursday, Aug. 26)
Don’t let life, or this season’s ballpark screenings, pass you by. This installment of Centerfield Cinema from the Roxy Theater and the Missoula Paddleheads features John Hughes’ classic ode to skipping class, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” It starts at 7 p.m. at Ogren-Allegiance Park. For tickets, available in the stands or on the grass in pods, go to bit.ly/CFCinema and pick your section.
Margi Cates at Stave and Hoop
(Thursday, Aug. 26)
Cates, a vocalist from Missoula who's performed with the Whiz Pops and the Dirty Sexy Chocolate Show, departed for New Orleans for a number of years. She gigged and won a spot singing the national anthem at a preseason game for the New Orleans Saints. Now back in town, she'll perform at the speakeasy with backing from keyboardist Milan House. The show starts at 8 p.m. and there's a $5 cover per table.