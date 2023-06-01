Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the next week.

Timber Rattlers at the Top Hat

(Friday, June 2)

Missoula trad bluegrass band the Timber Rattlers are next up at the Hat, which has been putting local bands on stage on First Fridays. Check out last week’s interview with the group or head to thetimberrattlers.bandcamp.com.

Details: Top Hat, 10:15 p.m., 21 and up, free.

Indie album release at the ZACC

(Friday, June 2)

Bluest, a project led by singer, songwriter and guitarist Noelle Huser, will give their new album, “Cold Sweat,” a release show.

The full lineup of the group is Erin Szalda-Petree (guitar, vocals), Duncan Szalda-Petree (bass), Ally Fradkin (keyboards) and Caleb Tutty on drums. The record was released by western Montana indie label Anything Bagel.

Give it a listen at bluestbitch.bandcamp.com or head to the ZACC.

Details: 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show. $10.

‘American Buffalo’ premiere at the Wilma

(Thursday, June 8)

Ken Burns trains his lens on the bison and its history in his new film, “American Buffalo.”

While the film will premiere on PBS on Oct. 16-17, Montana PBS is bringing it to Missoula for a sneak peek. According to the news release, it’s a two-part, four-hour film, parts of which were shot on the CSKT Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

It will apparently cover the 10,000-year history of the animal on the North American continent, its place in Native cultures, and how it was driven to near-extinction and populations revived. It includes interviews with Montana authors Steven Rinella of “Meateater” and Michael Punke (“The Revenant,” “Ridgeline”), former University of Montana professor Roslayn LaPier (Blackfeet) and more voices from tribal communities.

Details: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. screening. Admission is free, seating is first-come, first-served.

Free System-Sistema Libre

(Thursday, June 8)

A collaborative multimedia project will have a screening at the Roxy Theater.

Free System-Sistema Libre covers many genres of art in collaborative groups, led by Heidi J., Theresa McGeary and Rhonda Callison.

According to the news release, it includes films that are 5 to 10 minutes each that they made with various artists covering comedy, theater, music and dance. They “explore themes of our current system and our capacity to power and influence humanity’s evolution,” it says.

Details: 7:30 p.m., Roxy Theater. Tickets at theroxy theater.org.

Panther Car, Cosmic Sans and Rob Travolta

(Thursday, June 8)

Check out a triple set of Montana indie rock bands all on one bill. Panther Car, of Bozeman, meld ‘80s post-punk atmosphere with strong songwriting skills and surprising guitar changes.

Rob Travolta, led by bassist Rob Cave, put the bass and keys at the center of their instrumental tracks, that play like tunes rather than jams.

Cosmic Sans, meanwhile, just released their second album, “Psychedelicatessen,” which should offer a good hint about the style of rock they’re based in.

Details: Badlander.