Things to do: Symphony in the Park, 'The Retail Song Cycle' and more

081021-mis-nws-symphony-02 (copy)

Julia Tai, the new music director of the Missoula Symphony, made her live in-person debut at Symphony in the Park in 2021.

 ANTONIO IBARRA, Missoulian

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Symphony in the Park

(Sunday, Aug. 14)

Strings in Caras signal the start of a new season for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.

The annual free concert starts at 7 p.m., featuring Julia Tai, the music director, leading the MSO theme, “Music for the Soul.” The program includes pieces by Aretha Franklin, John Williams and Stephen Sondheim, according to a news release.

Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket if you like. Food vendors and a bar will be serving.

The MSO is also collecting donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items for the Missoula Food Bank.

To see the full lineup of concerts for 2022-23, head to missoulasymphony.org.

‘The Retail Song Cycle’

(Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 11-14)

Catch a staged reading of a new, original musical: “The Retail Song Cycle” at the ZACC Show Room.

Cameron Michael Fehring, University of Montana School of Music graduate, wrote the new work, which will be seen in a staged reading, based on a year he worked for a Fortune 500 retail company, according to a ZACC news release.

Here’s the plot: “Mac, an idealistic young man from a small town with a strong work ethic who believes that people are generally good.” After starting his gig, he “navigates the reality of being a naive, eager new employee and coming to terms with the opposing forces of ‘actual reality’ and ‘retail reality.’ ”

The show runs Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 11-13, with doors at 7 p.m. and show at 7:30. There’s a matinee on Sunday, Aug. 14, with doors at 1:30 p.m. and a show at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Bynum If You Got ’Em

(Saturday, Aug. 13)

Head to the Front for a laid-back Montana music festival. Bynum (If You Go ’Em) takes place in the open field behind JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary (which is a bar, not a wildlife sanctuary.)

With a small stage, a lineup of like-minded acts which fall loosely where Americana and DIY meet, and a view of the mountains to stage right, the festival is like a mini Red Ants Pants for the area.

The lineup this year is: The Lucky Valentines, Nathan M. Godfrey and Mike Tod, Junior, Prison Baby, Austin Leonard Jones, Tift Merritt with Eric Heywood and Izaak Opatz.

The suggested donation is $20, which includes on-site camping. It starts at 4 p.m. The bar serves up food as well.

AJJ and WHY?

(Thursday, Aug. 18)

The social justice-minded punk band formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad will split a bill with hip-hop and cross-genre artist WHY? at the ZACC Show Room. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

