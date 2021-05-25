 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week in concert announcements: Herbie Hancock, Modest Mouse, Future Islands
0 comments
editor's pick top story

This week in concert announcements: Herbie Hancock, Modest Mouse, Future Islands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Concert season continues to look busy, with dates from jazz legends, indie rock bands, and country acts rolling out for July through November.

Herbie Hancock

The master jazz keyboardist and composer and all-round legend, who over the course of his six-decade career has collaborated with everyone from Miles Davis to Joni Mitchell to Thundercat, is making his first appearance in Missoula this fall.

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater

Date: Monday, Sept. 20

Cost: $40-$55

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27. Presale Wednesday, May 26 online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Marshall Tucker Band

Southern rock warhorses of “Can’t You See” fame bring their show up north.

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater

Date: Sunday, July 18

Cost: $30-$45

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27, presale on Wednesday, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Hayes Carll with Leslie Stevens

A Texas country scribe and L.A.-based folk country storyteller make for a thoughtful night for those who parse the lyric sheets.

Date: Saturday, July 24

Venue: The Wilma

Cost: $25 general admission.

On sale now, go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

The Americana-soul act from Denver returns to Missoula for one more night.

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater

Date: Saturday, Aug. 14

Cost: $35-$60.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Modest Mouse

Portland's venerable indie-rock act, led by Helena-born Isaac Brock, make their debut in Bonner after many a show at other venues over their 25-year career. 

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 24

Cost: $35-$45

Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 26, presale Tuesday May 25, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Future Islands

Expect big emotions and dance moves on stage and off when the Baltimore synth-pop group returns after a packed 2017 show.

Venue: The Wilma

Date: Monday, Sept. 13

Cost: $25

Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 26, presale on Tuesday, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Todd Snider

Take a seat and hear the witty and undersung songwriter and author play from his catalog of weird, funny and sad tunes.

Venue: The Wilma

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Cost: $25, general admission seated

Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 26. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

JJ Grey and Mofro

The Southern group will bring the soul rock indoors for this fall performance.

Venue: The Wilma

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Cost: $27.50

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27, presale on Wednesday, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsay Lohan lands Christmas romantic comedy with Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News