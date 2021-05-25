This week in concert announcements: Herbie Hancock, Modest Mouse, Future Islands

Concert season continues to look busy, with dates from jazz legends, indie rock bands, and country acts rolling out for July through November.

Herbie Hancock

The master jazz keyboardist and composer and all-round legend, who over the course of his six-decade career has collaborated with everyone from Miles Davis to Joni Mitchell to Thundercat, is making his first appearance in Missoula this fall.

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater

Date: Monday, Sept. 20

Cost: $40-$55

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27. Presale Wednesday, May 26 online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Marshall Tucker Band

Southern rock warhorses of “Can’t You See” fame bring their show up north.

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater

Date: Sunday, July 18

Cost: $30-$45