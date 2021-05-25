This week in concert announcements: Herbie Hancock, Modest Mouse, Future Islands

Concert season continues to look busy, with dates from jazz legends, indie rock bands, and country acts rolling out for July through November.
Herbie Hancock
The master jazz keyboardist and composer and all-round legend, who over the course of his six-decade career has collaborated with everyone from Miles Davis to Joni Mitchell to Thundercat, is making his first appearance in Missoula this fall.
Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater
Date: Monday, Sept. 20
Cost: $40-$55
Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27. Presale Wednesday, May 26 online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.
Marshall Tucker Band
Southern rock warhorses of “Can’t You See” fame bring their show up north.
Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater
Date: Sunday, July 18
Cost: $30-$45
Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27, presale on Wednesday, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.
Hayes Carll with Leslie Stevens
A Texas country scribe and L.A.-based folk country storyteller make for a thoughtful night for those who parse the lyric sheets.
Date: Saturday, July 24
Venue: The Wilma
Cost: $25 general admission.
On sale now, go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
The Americana-soul act from Denver returns to Missoula for one more night.
Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater
Date: Saturday, Aug. 14
Cost: $35-$60.
Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.
Modest Mouse
Portland's venerable indie-rock act, led by Helena-born Isaac Brock, make their debut in Bonner after many a show at other venues over their 25-year career.
Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cost: $35-$45
Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 26, presale Tuesday May 25, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.
Future Islands
Expect big emotions and dance moves on stage and off when the Baltimore synth-pop group returns after a packed 2017 show.
Venue: The Wilma
Date: Monday, Sept. 13
Cost: $25
Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 26, presale on Tuesday, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.
Todd Snider
Take a seat and hear the witty and undersung songwriter and author play from his catalog of weird, funny and sad tunes.
Venue: The Wilma
Date: Saturday, Oct. 2
Cost: $25, general admission seated
Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 26. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.
JJ Grey and Mofro
The Southern group will bring the soul rock indoors for this fall performance.
Venue: The Wilma
Date: Saturday, Nov. 13
Cost: $27.50
Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27, presale on Wednesday, online only. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.