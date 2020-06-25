Tom Catmull's full band to reunite for virtual performance

“As soon as this thing hit, it looked like, OK, if I’m going to keep playing, I can either play by myself or point my phone towards me,” Catmull said, adding during his solo shows, he’s been dipping into old songs he hasn’t played in years and taking on requests from listeners.

The upcoming performance with The Last Resort will include songs unique to the band, many unrecorded, so Catmull said not to expect much of the “old classics.”

“There’s going to be some songs that people don’t know and I’m excited about that.”

The band will play from Yost’s living room, taking advantage of the recording engineer and producer’s tech skills and equipment.

He said the group is eager to play together again and have been sharing songs back and forth to prepare. But with the pandemic being nearly impossible to predict, he can’t say when they might be back on stage for in-person shows.

As a solo act, he’s done a few smaller, outdoor patio gigs, but added, “(a full band) is kind of kicked mostly to the curb right now in terms of live performance because band performances are designed to put a bunch of people together to jump around and sweat and spit on each other. That’s not a great thing right now.”