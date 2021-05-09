Training for Missoula music oral history project coming up

Want to help preserve the history of Missoula music?

University of Montana history professor Leif Fredrickson and the nonprofit Montana Area Music Association are offering training for volunteers on how to conduct oral histories for the Missoula Music History Oral History Project.

Fredrickson’s public history students recorded interviews with musicians and people involved in the city’s music history, ranging from Rob Quist (of Mission Mountain Wood Band) to John Fleming of Oblio Joes and Jay’s Upstairs booker Robin Dent that are now preserved online through the Mansfield Library. Now they're looking for contributions from community members. The potential interview subjects could be anyone who’s contributed to the music scene.

The training will be two hours long done through Zoom. It “will include the ethical, legal and technical aspects of oral history, as well as strategies for conducting background research and doing the interview itself,” Fredrickson wrote in an email.

It’s open to anyone interested in learning how. The training will be on Thursday, May 20, from 6-8 p.m. For more information, email mama4mt@gmail.com.

To take a look at the previous entries, head to scholarworks.umt.edu/missoulamusic_oralhistory.

