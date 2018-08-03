IF YOU GO

The second Travelers' Rest Festival, curated by the Decemberists, runs Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 4-5, at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater. Tickets are $95.50 for general admission two-day passes. Single-day passes are $59.50. Shuttles are available from downtown or Reserve Street for $30. To purchase, go to travelersrestfest.com.

The Decemberists will close out the festival on Saturday and Sunday on the main stage from 9:30-11:15 p.m.

There will be Big Sky beer and vendors selling food. Festival-goers can bring a water bottle to fill at the stations on site.