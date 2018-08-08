Last weekend was the second-ever Travelers' Rest Festival, hosted by the Decemberists and their frontman, Helena native Colin Meloy. The two-day festival out at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater drew 4,000 people per day. Our staff checked it out and compared notes on the event.
Cory Walsh: Travelers’ Rest is “curated,” in that it’s deliberately small and the bands are hand-picked by the Decemberists. On Sunday in particular, I was pleased with how diverse the line-up was and how well it all played together. You went from Tinariwen’s Malian desert rock to Mavis Staples’ vintage soul to Jeff Tweedy’s folk to younger acts Whitney and Parquet Courts. What did you think of the line-up, and what stood out once you saw it live?
Peter Friesen: I thought the lineup was great. You nailed it calling it diverse; that’s exactly what it was. Plenty of room to hear new bands as well as see some established classics, as well as a decent variation in sounds.
My only gripe was with the timing of everything. This might have come down to personal taste, but I went from being a little bored Saturday to missing half of Whitney’s set to be in front for Parquet Courts on Sunday (those two bands were my favorites heading in). Sunday felt stacked in a way Saturday wasn’t — it seemed like some scheduling tweaks could stagger the more popular artists a little better. That would enhance the small, curated feel for me.
Did you miss any bands you especially wanted to see? Did I just draw a short straw with my particular taste in music?
Cory: Saturday did feel stacked, but I don’t have complaints about timing. One of the things I appreciate about the festival is that they don’t have acts playing simultaneously.
That’s when the smaller groups are getting drowned out in volume and pull much fewer listeners. If anything, I thought Parquet Courts probably could have played on the main stage — the group could’ve been designed in a lab by KBGA DJs.
While we’re on the subject of the music itself, here are my highlights:
Those who haven’t seen Jeff Tweedy live might not realize how funny he is, and his solo acoustic set pulled off an amusing balance between his often-heavy songwriting and goofy banter. Even within his songs, he works an interesting line with his contrarian streak. Songs like “Not for the Season” or “Misunderstood” would be perfect as straightforward folk tunes, but he injects bits of noisy guitar playing that isn’t for everyone. Some people were walking away during the former song.
With Decemberists’ seven-piece line-up, they can play a huge range, from smooth indie-pop to accordion prog or '70s hard rock. Colin Meloy has said they’re pretty much obliged to play “The Apology Song,” but it was great hearing the addendum to the story behind the lyrics: His friend’s stolen bike was located a year later in a Dumpster, but subsequently crushed during a moving accident.
Mavis Staples was a pure joy, especially the way she and the band improvised and vamped instead of just “doing the song,” in particular their closer, “I’ll Take You There.”
What to say about the hypnotic grooves of Tinariwen? I could’ve listened to them for three hours. If they ever curate a festival, I’ll go.
What stood out to you?
Peter: I have very specific thoughts on which bands could have been to moved which stage, when, but that’s neither here nor there. I agree it’s great not having overlapping music — although I am intrigued by the idea of a smaller third stage near the commons (maybe with all local acts?).
But, the music: Tinariwen were far and away the surprise hit of the weekend. I knew they would be good heading in, but I (and I think a lot of the crowd) was blown away seeing them live. I agree, they could have played for hours. Their hype man in the yellow robes was a true delight and the rhythm section was ridiculous.
Tune-Yards were a blast as well. I was impressed with the glitchy electronica sound. That’s the best use of looping pedals I’ve seen in a long time. Although, their lead singer kept wanting the crowd to sing along … and it was not happening.
Parquet Courts definitely could have (and maybe should have) played the main stage, but the Ponderosa stage felt right for them. A tighter, more club-like atmosphere made for a more immediate experience and that concrete pad in front of the main stage is not built for moshing. But the band got a great response to all their new songs, which made up three-quarters of the setlist. That was fun, as was their slightly demeaning banter. A guy in the crowd yelled something about how they should come back to Montana, and singer/guitarist Austin Brown dryly responded, “Dude, we’re here now. This is like a bad Tinder date.”
This was my first year at the festival, and your second. I was impressed at how well-run it was. Plenty of porta-potties (they didn’t actually get that gross! And the hand-washing stations were next level) and short lines for the front gate, beer and water.
Did they change anything logistically (bathrooms, water, layout) that made a difference after last year? Or have they got this festival thing down already?
Cory: Many of the groups were great with the banter, which speaks to the general vibe of Travelers’ Rest. A member of Whitney called it “quaint and respectful,” which doesn’t apply to all festivals. That doesn’t even apply to all shows in Missoula, where crowds can get, er, talkative. Nevertheless, it’s a laid-back atmosphere out at Big Sky and it’s not hard to find a good spot.
The band, working again with Knitting Factory Presents, didn’t change too much from last year, although I believe there were more food trucks and an additional water filling station this go-round. There were more rompers this year, including a tie-dyed male romper.
The largest and most notable difference was out of anyone’s control. Last year, the festival was held in mid-August as the wildfire smoke was rolling in but not yet apocalyptic. Clear skies, and even cloudy ones, made all the difference.
The band has been very shy about calling this an “annual event.” What would you want to see next year, regarding the overall festival or the line-up?
Peter: The people watching was fun — I kept a list of what I called “ill-advised hats” — which mostly included various fedoras. One woman did laps with her baby in a stroller around the main stage almost all day Saturday and Sunday and parked it in the front row of the Ponderosa stage for a while. That was interesting.
Honestly, at this point I think The Decemberists are in a good spot with this festival. As long as they’re selling a comfortable amount of tickets I think they can keep it going. They have the variety factor down, as we said — a good mix of well-known bands (who might not otherwise come through Montana) and under-the-radar acts, both established and new. The only change I can think of would be maybe giving the Saturday headlining spot to someone else, just to open up the festival a little bit. An act like Mavis Staples or Tweedy (with band?) could have easily rocked a 90-minute closer Saturday and still left The Decemberists a solid Sunday-night slot. I think toying with the format like that would add a little longevity to the festival.
Do you have any thoughts on how the festival could change or grow?
Cory: I definitely don’t want it to grow much bigger than it is in terms of crowd size. It seems like both the artists and the fans have fun with it is as is.
In terms of line-up, they’ve done a smart job bringing in a broad range of music without throwing in anything that’s visibly bombed with their fan base. It might be fun if they opened up to some contemporary R&B/soul, like Blood Orange, or found some hip-hop or electronic that worked with their overall atmosphere. A festival “aesthetic” is a somewhat vague idea, but when one has it, you notice. Look at Red Ants Pants.
Like Meloy has said, he remembers the days when you had to drive to Portland or Seattle to see your favorite bands. They’ve done an excellent job reversing that flow of traffic. Each day has least four to five bands that I’d be happy to go see individually, and they’ve brought them — and a lot of out-of-town fans — to Missoula, Montana.