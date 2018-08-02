Here's a guide to some of the acts playing at this year's Travelers' Rest Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4-5.
SATURDAY
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus, who released her second album, "Historians," in her mid-20s to a flurry of publicity, is a quiet attention grabber. She has a patient delivery, both in her vocals and guitar, with clear descriptions of messy emotional situations. Her voice, emotive but subdued, makes her lyrics seem even punchier. Take this line from "The Shell": "I'm a ghost, walking in a boring dream. You are there, and I'm not listening."
The best song on "Historian" might be "Pillar of Truth," which slowly builds over seven and a half minutes, from only voice and a few guitar notes into a pinwheel of horns and intersecting six-strings.
At least in the sound, Dacus' Southern roots in Richmond, Virginia, were more obvious on her first album, "No Burden." "I Don't Want to Be Funny Anymore" dismantles cliches about women, whether in the dude-centric rock scene or broader social groups. The sound of "Historian" isn't as loose, but seems even more distinctive.
Dacus performs from 4-4:45 p.m., Saturday, on the main stage.
(Cory Walsh)
Tune-Yards
Merrill Garbus fuses unlikely components together in her music, released under the name Tune-Yards. She plays ukulele and prefers electronic beats, made with her collaborator and bassist Nate Brenner. While the ukulele is the preferred instrument for mainland artists to want to go into a quieter mode, Garbus has invented a soulful style of her own, with touches of dance hall and the occasional cathartic rock scream. Her new album, "I can feel you creep into my private life" (4AD), feels more streamlined than her early work, while remaining the distinct Tune-Yards sound.
Tune-Yards plays from 6:30-7:15 p.m., Saturday, on the main stage.
(Cory Walsh)
SUNDAY
Tinariwen
Tinariwen take the prize for coolest band at Traveler's Rest this year, and it’s not even close. The North Mali group of ethnic Tauregs met while living in exile in Algeria in the 1980s. The Mali government had exiled many Tauregs after uprisings in the 1960s and the band trained in a rebel camp and took part in a second uprising in the early 1990s before becoming full-time musicians.
The eight-person group is well known for performing in traditional robes and sporting five or six guitar players. Trance-y drone rhythms back up those guitars along with lyrics in Tamashek.
These guys know how to lock into a groove, too. The bluesy guitar playing evokes a cross between ‘60s psychedelic sitar and Carlos Santana (one of Tinariwen’s main influences in forming). The singing is gravelly and pained.
Kudos to The Decemberists for continuing to bring truly great world music to Travelers' Rest, after Thai psych group Khun Narin’s appearance in 2017.
Tinariwen will play the main stage Sunday, at 4 p.m.
(Peter Friesen)
Mavis Staples
Mavis Staples was the effervescent voice of '60s gospel-soul hits like "I'll Take You There," recorded with her family band, the Staple Singers. In 2010, she began an unlikely new phase with producer-collaborator Jeff Tweedy of Wilco.
The most recent, 2017's "If All I Was Was Black," reaches back to her protest roots. Staples reached into the grittier range when she was younger, meaning her voice doesn't sound significantly changed despite decades having passed. Tweedy, who has a reputation as a benevolent dictator in the studio, follows Staples' lead in the tone rather than supplying a batch of Wilco songs.
Staples performs 5:15-6 p.m., Sunday, on the main stage.
(Cory Walsh)
Parquet Courts
Is there any rock group more consistent in the last decade than Parquet Courts? The New York-via-Texas group broke out in 2012 with "Light Up Gold" (and accompanying hit “Stoned and Starving”) then proceeded to release six albums in three years from 2014 to 2016 varying from the acclaimed (“Sunbathing Animal,” “Human Performance”) to the experimental (“Content Nausea,” filled with spoken-word screeds against technology and southern ballads) to the listen-if-you-dare (“Monastic Living” — atonal drone music). Then they followed it up with Daniele Luppi/Karen O collaboration “Milano” and frontman Andrew Savage’s solo debut.
As a severe fan I am biased, but even a subjective critic couldn’t argue with the breakneck creative clip that saw the band grow twice as fast as most of their peers, thematically and musically. They’re the sort of band that only gets better and more impressive, but if you put all their songs on shuffle, the oldies work just as well next to the newest.
The newest full-length, “Wide Awake!” released in May 2018, has production from Danger Mouse and features songwriters Austin Brown and Savage’s darkest lyrics yet, directly addressing the bleakness of politics and capitalism in modern America. To spice it up, the band throw in some samba-inspired rhythms and g-funk breakdowns to encourage dancing.
As Savage told NPR about the song “Normalization”:
“There is a struggle that we all have to go through right now and that is deciding which parts of the world around us are acceptable and which are not. What do we call normal? What do we call outrageous and unacceptable? It's easier to let outrageous things become normal and sometimes it can be exhausting keeping things tidy, but this is just an important practice of mental health today. As is dancing, and you can use this center big beat section to do just that.”
Parquet Courts play the (smaller) Ponderosa stage on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.
(PR)
Jeff Tweedy
In 2015, Jeff Tweedy, the front-man of Wilco, brought a side-project band called Tweedy to the Top Hat.
It was a capacity crowd, which meant what it sometimes does at Missoula shows: People were so excited they were talking. After one set with the band, Tweedy returned to perform a solo acoustic set, one of his preferred touring formats. The crowd, once chatty, went silent as he held the stage with only his understated vocals and guitar strumming.
His latest album, "Together At Last," features a range of songs from his catalog and a few covers, translated into acoustic with a little harmonica.
He digs back into a side project, Loose Fur, and its self-titled 2003 album for a tune called "Laminated Cat." Ignore the vivid — and gross song title — it's one of Tweedy's most affecting songs from the same span of years that produced "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot." That album, still Wilco's studio masterpiece, is represented by "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" and "Ashes of American Flags." With a catalog as deep as his, its anyone's guess what he'll play at the festival. He hits the main stage from 8-9 p.m.
(Cory Walsh)
Here's your go-to guide for Montana concerts in 2018
Chris Stapleton - Billings - Aug. 2
Chris Stapleton - Missoula - Aug. 3
The Pixies - Bonner - Aug. 3
ZZ Top - Billings - Aug. 3
Phillip Phillips - Billings - Aug. 4
Smash Mouth - Helena - Aug. 4
The Decemberists - Missoula - Aug. 4-5
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats - Bonner - Aug. 9
Greensky Bluegrass - Missoula - Aug. 10
Kelly Clarkson - Billings - Aug. 11
Pearl Jam - Missoula - Aug. 13
Justin Moore - Bonner - Aug. 16
Andrew Bird and the Punch Brothers - Bonner - Aug. 17
Grace Potter, The Wood Brothers, Sam Bush Band - Big Sky - Aug. 17-18
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.