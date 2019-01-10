IF YOU GO

Love is a Dog from Nebraska, aka Travis Yost, will have a CD release show for a new album, "No Excuses," on Friday, Jan. 18, at Wave & Circuit. Tom Catmull is opening. You can listen to the album at themightytravis.bandcamp.com/album/no-excuses.

Here's some other dates on his "No Excuses" tour:

- Great Burn Brewing, Jan. 16.

- Rumour Restaurant, Jan. 20.

- Bitter Root Brewing, Jan. 24.

- Draught Works, Feb. 3.