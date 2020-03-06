UM Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival celebrates 40 years

“They love meeting the artists, they love the spirit of the festival and they appreciate hearing bands from elsewhere,” Dochnahl said. “They get to hear other high schools and middle schools perform, that of course is an inspiration and you can’t help but do a little self-evaluation in front of other students.”

There is quite a bit of preparation ahead of the festival so his students sound the best they can for the critiques and performances, Dochnahl said.

“We rehearse and try to refine our performance skills, but we also work on our knowledge of music and music history,” he said. “We prepare improvisations and we work with clinicians beforehand so students are accustomed to hearing critique and feedback and can learn how to be flexible.”

They also get to listen to and learn about the guest artists ahead of time, as Dochnahl tries to build a sort of fan base for them before the festival each year.

“I do my best to inspire them and get them excited for a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

He highlighted the instrument-specific workshops the guest artists hold, saying to be in the company of Allison Miller, one of the greatest drummers in the world, and get the nuts and bolts of drumming is an incredible opportunity.