UM music professor Steven Hesla marks retirement with farewell concert

'You never stop learning from him'

Hesla, a self-described farm boy from eastern South Dakota, first heard classical music on a vinyl record — Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.” The theme stuck with him. He had some basic piano training, nothing classical, but found that he could pick out melodies on the keyboard.

He loved Van Cliburn’s version of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and studied it. He laughs when he describes how, when he was a teenager, he met the famous pianist and mispronounced Tchaikovsky.

Before he went to Oberlin Conservatory, he thought it was in Germany. (He later played in Germany, in Missoula's sister city). Then he went to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for his master's degree. He found that he enjoyed explaining music to people who might not like it, let alone understand it, he said, since that was part of his rural youth.

He was teaching at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo during the 1970s oil embargo and applied for an opening at UM. He got off the plane and saw the “M” and wanted the job on sight. He didn’t plan on staying this long, but he fell in love with Missoula and never saw any reason to apply for another position.