UM Opera Theater taps big emotions for Valentine's livestream

Opera, with its rich catalog of romantic music, lends itself to a Valentine’s Day concert.
This year, the University of Montana Opera Theater is thinking about the selections for its annual concert from a slightly different angle.
“Opera is always bringing forward the biggest feelings,” said Anne Basinski, a UM voice professor in the School of Music, and the opera theater's director. “Loss, despair, joy, rapture, rage, longing.”
While those heightened emotions might feel shocking in their intensity if, say, you tuned into a piece halfway through, she thinks it’s highly relatable these days.
“Right now, I think we have all been there this year," she said. "We have felt those big feelings."
For “Songs from the Heart,” singers take to the stage, sans amplification, in the Music Recital Hall on Saturday (see info box). There are 10 students performing, with each getting one solo, plus five other selections in duets or trios, accompanied by Barbara Blegen on piano.
The program, which will clock in under 90 minutes, reflects that wide range of emotions.
Mikalyn Zeiler, a soprano, will sing “Assisa a pie d’un salice,” from Rossini’s version of “Otello,” which is not often heard, Basinski said. It’s sung from Desdemona’s perspective as she watches her husband change, feeling “sad and upset and full of loss, and longing for safety.”
“When our loved ones are upset, when we feel things happening to them and don’t quite know the extent of it, or the cause of it, or how to handle it, that’s something very identifiable, very understandable,” Basinski said.
Cheyenne Brown, a mezzo-soprano, will sing “Che faro senza Euridice,” from Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice.” Orpheus has lost Eurydice and is “truly mourning” and “takes us through that grief,” she said.
Ally Randolph, a soprano and senior, will take a solo with “Predni, per me sei liber,” from “L’Elisir d’Amore (Elixir of Love)” by Gaetano Donizetti. Randolph’s character, Adina, addresses Nemorino, who she’s previously turned away, after he decides to give up and leave their village. “She’s confessing to him that she loves him, but in a kind of subtle way,” she said.
Randolph is one of the 10 students taking opera classes at UM right now. The classes are required for students pursuing a bachelor of music in vocal performance and their numbers vary by semester to include up to 30. The Opera Theater, meanwhile, has won national awards for its productions.
Randolph is one of the students performing Saturday who wants to pursue her art form professionally. She first began taking lessons as a freshman in high school in Park City, Utah, following in the footsteps of a friend. Initially a way to break out of her shell, she and her instructor found her voice was suited to opera.
In addition to her natural affinity for the style was the catharsis that it provides for an audience.
“Going to see an opera is a very different type of escapism from going to see a Broadway show or a pop show,” she said. An opera performance takes you to a fun, different world.
“As a performer, I love that I can provide that for people, through the art form,” Randolph said.
After she finishes her BA, she wants to attend graduate school to continue to hone her craft.
'A beautiful chore'
Since the pandemic, Basinski said the Opera Theater has been trying new formats to bring its work to listeners. This is the first performance of the spring semester with another livestream concert (with different material) coming up in April.
Last semester, they found success moving from the concert hall to an outdoor “Happy Hour Opera” with 6 p.m. Friday performances that clocked in at 30 to 40 minutes as an early transition to the weekend. The porch of the Prescott House near the “M” trailhead made for a scenic outdoor stage with enough space on the lawn for a socially distanced audience.
The response was strong enough that they’ll do more of those at the end of April.
Last semester, after it got too uncomfortable to perform outside anymore, they took to Zoom to work on spoken monologues and dramatic language.
“An operatic aria is essentially a monologue,” Basinski said. It’s a chance to return to “studying the art.”
“Opera is so complex,” she said. There’s voice control, learning the notes and rhythms, memorization, language, acting.
“It’s a beautiful chore,” she said, and "a privilege."