UM Opera Theater taps big emotions for Valentine's livestream

In addition to her natural affinity for the style was the catharsis that it provides for an audience.

“Going to see an opera is a very different type of escapism from going to see a Broadway show or a pop show,” she said. An opera performance takes you to a fun, different world.

“As a performer, I love that I can provide that for people, through the art form,” Randolph said.

After she finishes her BA, she wants to attend graduate school to continue to hone her craft.

'A beautiful chore'

Since the pandemic, Basinski said the Opera Theater has been trying new formats to bring its work to listeners. This is the first performance of the spring semester with another livestream concert (with different material) coming up in April.

Last semester, they found success moving from the concert hall to an outdoor “Happy Hour Opera” with 6 p.m. Friday performances that clocked in at 30 to 40 minutes as an early transition to the weekend. The porch of the Prescott House near the “M” trailhead made for a scenic outdoor stage with enough space on the lawn for a socially distanced audience.

The response was strong enough that they’ll do more of those at the end of April.