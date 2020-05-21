UPDATED: River City Roots Fest will "pivot," solicits new ideas

Buchanan said they’re going to try to “repurpose” the event and aren’t yet sure what it could be. They’re considering a virtual festival, small events with local bands held in multiple venues, and other ideas. Like other organizations planning events, they don’t know what the situation with the pandemic will be that far out, or what guidelines the local and state authorities will have in place. They’re soliciting ideas from the public that be sent to info@missouladowntown.com.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus around the world, music festivals have been canceled or postponed en masse. In Missoula, large concerts at venues like KettleHouse Amphitheater, Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater, the Adams Center and more have seen the same.

One of the state’s largest, Red Ants Pants Music Festival, canceled this year. Also this week, the Magic City Blues Festival held in Billings each August postponed until 2021.

The phase two guidelines issued by Gov. Steve Bullock earlier this week allow for concerts at music halls with limits on capacity and social-distancing rules. However, no shows at Missoula music venues have been announced in the interim, and touring acts continue to announce cancellations or postponements until the summer of 2021.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.