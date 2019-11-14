IF YOU GO

The String Orchestra of the Rockies with guest soloist (viola) Maria Lambros will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the University of Montana Music Recital Hall. Tickets are $30 regular, $25 seniors, $10 students. They're available at GrizTix.com, 406-243-4051, 888-666-8262, the Southgate Mall, The Source, and MSO Hub.

Montana Public Radio: The SOR, minus guests, will perform on Montana Public Radio at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Go to mtpr.org/listen.

Master class: Lambros will give a master class that's open to the public on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4-6 p.m. in the UM Music Recital Hall. It's free and open to the public.