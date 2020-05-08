VTO: A Missoula punk band stays true after nearly 30 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Twenty-eight years in, Missoula punk band VTO is past any angst and only playing music for music's sake.

"We're not trying to make it, and we don't really care, and we're not trying to make money doing it, we already have other things," said Charlie Beaton, the singer, guitarist, songwriter and co-founder. "It's just pure gravy at this point, it's all just fun."

They've just released a new album, "Up, Up and Away," in the midst of a pandemic, and have another record's worth of material they can record whenever social distancing rules deem it safe.

While bands in Missoula often have short career spans, as band members move or move on, they've dug in.

"We're all here and not going anywhere," Beaton said. He compared their weekly band practices (now on hiatus) to a regular bowling night or golf game. "For us, it's like, OK, Wednesday night, this is what we do. We drink beer, we laugh our asses off, and you know, play rock music for a few hours." Plus, he said, nearly 30 years in, they're still getting better as musicians and songwriters.

Bassist Greg Twigg, somehow still a "new guy" after 20 years, said those practices (minus a hiatus) are a creative outlet, and have helped shepherd them through tough times over the years and now are like a family event.