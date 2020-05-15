Watch: Missoula band shoots 'social distance' video to raise money for debut

In January, they traveled to Astoria, Oregon, to record their debut album, “Warm Buildings," with a crew that has experience with groups like Blind Pilot, M. Ward, and more. The three don’t have any intentions of playing live for an audience in the near future, which is how they originally planned to pay for record’s mixing and mastering.

They live-streamed a show from the Radius Gallery in mid-March and used the virtual donations to finish “G*ddamnit” and make the video, which in turn will help pay to mix and master the rest of the record. The total could run to $5,000, which is why they’re selling pre-orders on BandCamp starting Friday, with hopes of releasing it sometime this fall.

That particular song just happens to be the track that was ready, and Harold said it feels cathartic in its new context, although she added that the title isn’t meant to be taken literally, and thinks the song is spiritual in her own way.

The song also has a line about people moving from “warm buildings to warm buildings,” which Fawcett said seems appropriate as “we all wait out the virus” in own our spaces. (There’s another line, “you have to leave other people,” which feels different in the new context.)