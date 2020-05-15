Watch: Missoula band shoots 'social distance' video to raise money for debut

How can you raise money to finish an album when you can't play live shows?
That was the dilemma for Junior, a Missoula three-piece band, who found a solution by addressing the problem head-on with a new video and a pre-sale, in which they and friends from around the state and farther afield sing (and curse) along.
The video for their single, “G*ddamnit,” which will be released on Friday, features clips of the band members and their friends in isolation lip-syncing the lyrics, along with images from Memphis photographer Jamie Harmon’s quarantine portrait series.
Hermina “Jean” Harold, the band member who wrote the song, said they couldn’t make a high-production video in this environment anyway, so the solution feels appropriate.
“Bringing a bunch of friends into it, to me, felt really comforting and watching it is really comforting,” said Harold, who sings and plays guitar and drums.
Harold’s band-mates are Caroline Keys (guitar, bass) and Jenny Lynn Fawcett (violin), all of whom contribute to the centerpiece harmony vocals.
The three have played in various groups and/or solo acts around Missoula the past 10 years or longer in some cases. Since forming, they’ve sought alternative ways of doing things, such as playing unconventional venues like Free Cycles and Le Petit Outre.
In January, they traveled to Astoria, Oregon, to record their debut album, “Warm Buildings," with a crew that has experience with groups like Blind Pilot, M. Ward, and more. The three don’t have any intentions of playing live for an audience in the near future, which is how they originally planned to pay for record’s mixing and mastering.
They live-streamed a show from the Radius Gallery in mid-March and used the virtual donations to finish “G*ddamnit” and make the video, which in turn will help pay to mix and master the rest of the record. The total could run to $5,000, which is why they’re selling pre-orders on BandCamp starting Friday, with hopes of releasing it sometime this fall.
That particular song just happens to be the track that was ready, and Harold said it feels cathartic in its new context, although she added that the title isn’t meant to be taken literally, and thinks the song is spiritual in her own way.
The song also has a line about people moving from “warm buildings to warm buildings,” which Fawcett said seems appropriate as “we all wait out the virus” in own our spaces. (There’s another line, “you have to leave other people,” which feels different in the new context.)
In addition to the photo portraits by Harmon, they emailed friends, Fawcett said, asking them to “do as much as little as you want, but it would be cool if you could record yourself singing along or talking along to the song, or a whole take of that, or maybe some movement if you wanted to move to the song.” Or they could just repeat the title once, or a few times with different feelings. Some people did more than others, and Marshall Granger, a Missoula filmmaker and Roxy Theater staffer, edited the material together.
Some recognizable Montana cameos come from the author Rick Bass, the actress Lily Gladstone, and fellow musicians like Izaak Opatz and Nate Biehl. They thanked everybody who helped them make a video when it wasn’t possible, and for the support that’s gotten the band along to this point.
“You have to laugh in order for your heart to be broken open,” Keys said, and Granger seems to “have that golden ratio down.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.