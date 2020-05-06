Watch: Montana guitarist loses gigs and goes viral with cover songs

"We don't know much about what we were doing, and still don't, but it's fun learning," he said.

He and his cameraman, who prefers to remain anonymous, drove around until they found scenic backdrops. The Rage video was recorded along the river below Hungry Horse Dam.

They "rolled up, set up, and did one take," he said. He has a battery-powered amp and pedalboard that made it relatively easy. Other people were nearby to put in their kayaks and they started to attract people, so they didn't hang around long.

He included his Venmo information for people who wanted to tip, thinking that he could get support from locals who know him. With the wider exposure, it has him covered for food and housing.

"I'm able to pay the bills, pay rent and all that," he said.

For now, he's going to continue posting videos, maybe one a week. He said he hopes it might help people deal with anxiety during the pandemic — that is how he's dealing with it, after all — and he feels he'd "better step up my game."

His Facebook page has been stormed with messages and requests from strangers around the world, including offers to come play gigs in Oregon, Arizona and the Midwest.

"I can't wait to go out to really play for people again when it's safe to," he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.