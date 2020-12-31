Weird Spirit: The magic of Ash Nataanii’s music

The last show I went to before the pandemic hit, the last for many of us in the music scene, was an unforgettable Fuuls show. That April night, everyone seemed to come out of their seasonal-depression-hibernation, shyly greeting each other in the neon light of the VFW.

I usually stay far away from the mosh pit, I’ve been punched in the face or nonconsensually grabbed by the hips too many times, but Fuuls always make it clear what kind of behavior won’t fly at their shows. That night I was in good company. I threw myself in, dancing with violent bliss, jumbled in a washer-machine like motion, compressed by a mass of hyped up 20-somethings. Fuuls always conjures up rage inside me I didn’t know I had, it comes out in cathartic dance.

Nataanii has a brilliant balance of optimism and nihilism in her songwriting. Both can excuse apathy, but somewhere in between they boil down to restless resilience, a provocative release of emotion.

The members of Fuuls, Rob Cave, Aaron Soria and Nataanii are lifelong friends and have been playing in each other's musical projects off and on since they were in high school. You don’t get music like Fuuls without a deep chemistry and trust between bandmates. Just by hearing the full force of their sound, you can tell they have gone through hell and back together, and maybe more than just once.