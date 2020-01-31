William Russell Wallace returns to Missoula with debut album 'Dirty Soul,' VFW show

With an Americana rock sound and poetic lyrics, William Russell Wallace is returning to Missoula a new man with a new album.

The University of Montana MFA creative writing graduate and his band will play a show on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the VFW, a place he knows well as a former bartender.

“I have an affinity for that room. It is weird for me to go back to Missoula sober still,” said the songwriter in a phone interview during a tour stop in San Luis Obispo, California.

His debut album, “Dirty Soul,” was written during his time at a Florida rehab center after falling into addiction following his graduation from UM in 2016.

“I had an MFA, but what do you do with an MFA besides tend bar?” he said. “So I went to one of the drunkest towns in the world to make money bartending in Gainesville, Florida.”

Wallace, who’s been playing in touring bands since 2004, said he “hit the rails” and ended up in rehab.

“I hadn’t written a song in years and my second day in rehab, I wrote three of the songs on the album.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The title track, “Dirty Soul,” plays off the gospel song “Peace Like a River,” he said, “but from the point of view of a bad romance in a barroom.”