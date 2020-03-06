Wilma Laverne Miner releases debut EP 'Used To'

In a recently released debut EP, Missoula singer-songwriter Kaylen Alan Krebsbach is putting out original music for the first time in a decade-long career that’s taken her from busking with Baby & Bukowski at the farmers' markets to a nationwide tour with Dashboard Confessional.
With her current band Wilma Laverne Miner, Krebsbach released four songs on Valentine’s Day after several years of writing and a weeklong recording session in Massachusetts. The band is set to play at the KBGA EndOfThon on Saturday, March 14 (see box for details).
The music has a folksy, indie-rock sound highlighted by Krebsbach’s sweet, breathy vocals and relatable lyrics about love and loss.
The EP opens with “True Grit,” a catchy, tambourine-driven tune with lyrics like “leavin’ is my love language” and “lookin’ back’s a bad habit.” The title track, “Used To,” features echoey vocals that bounce along with an upbeat drum and bass line, leading to a crescendo towards the end that slowly fades away. “Up in Smoke” slows things down a bit, with a rock-heavy sound. The final track, “3 am,” has a softer tone with mainly acoustic guitar and vocals and is one of the first songs Krebsbach wrote that made it on to the EP.
The songs together tell the story of reflecting on a lost relationship, and Krebsbach said writing has always been therapeutic for her.
“Everybody goes through failed relationships … but processing the ways that you’ve fallen short in a relationship, not just how the other people have, is definitely a hard mirror to look in and I feel like a lot of the feelings that I have, I process them better when I write about them,” the 25-year-old musician and vocalist said.
Krebsbach described the tracks as sad songs disguised as happy songs, because while the lyrics are mostly melancholy, the music feels more upbeat and positive. The songs combine sounds that are both old and new, a reflection of Krebsbach’s personal taste.
“I tried to use the things that I liked about what’s happening in music now with the old stuff that I really love and appreciate,” she said, adding she mostly listens to music from the '60s, '70s and '80s.
Krebsbach started her first band Baby & Bukowski during her sophomore year of high school in Missoula. The group played at the Saturday markets downtown in the summer and at smaller venues around town. After they graduated, they spent a year trying to gig around Portland, but found, being under 21 at the time, they were too young to book most venues.
After a move back to Missoula, Krebsbach got a job as tour manager and opener for poet Buddy Wakefield. She followed that with a stint as a member of Philadelphia-based Kississippi, which toured the country as the opener for Dashboard Confessional in 2018.
She spent the last six years playing shows in every state except Alaska and Hawaii.
“All the while I was writing my own songs, I just never really had the time or the vision that I really was committed to to get them out,” she said.
When a member of one of her favorite bands reached out and expressed interest in working with her, Krebsbach said fate stepped in and she knew it was the right time to record her own original music.
“I met Alan Day, who is the guitarist for Four Years Strong, which was a band that I actually saw in high school for the first time,” she said. “It was the first concert that I ever went to at the Wilma when I was like 14.”
Last spring, she spent a week with Day in Massachusetts recording the songs on the EP. While there’s a general formula to her songwriting, she said she struggles to verbally express the sounds she hears in her head, adding Day helped her put ideas onto paper.
While Wilma Laverne Miner had already been a band for a couple years, they hadn’t played consistently due to Krebsbach’s touring schedule with other groups.
“When I went to Massachusetts and I recorded the EP, I got back in touch with everyone and I was like, ‘OK, we’re doing this for real this time,’” she said of reaching out to the Wilma Laverne Miner members.
Krebsbach plays guitar and synth in addition to providing the vocals. The rest of the group is made up of Sam Smetana on lead guitar, Ricky Schade on rhythm guitar, Rob Cave on bass and Tyler Duncan on drums. While Krebsbach is the main songwriter, she said the EP is a group effort, as things always get tweaked and adjusted when the band gets together.
“They all have such great styles and they’re all so freakin’ talented,” Krebsbach said. “I’ll show them the basic chord of a song and be like, ‘I don’t know, what do you think about this?’ And then two hours later it will have completely transformed and everybody got their own little twist that they put on it and it just works.”
Krebsbach said she was anxious about releasing her original music, but the response has been encouraging.
“I feel like because I’ve been playing one way or another for so long without ever having actually put out anything that’s just mine, I feel like I was very scared of what the reaction would be, even though I felt really confident in the songs.”
She said since the songs dropped, the feedback has been really positive, with people reaching out to say they’ve been listening to a song on repeat and some sending videos of themselves doing dance routines to the music.
“It’s not something that I really thought about when I was writing the songs, because it’s such a personal process for me, but I have a friend that says art requires an audience and the audience is the last step of the artistic process, and it really feels like with this it is,” she said. “It’s been really cool to see that happen and I’m just excited to put more stuff out now.”
She said the band is hoping to plan a tour for the fall and added a full album is on the horizon.
“We have a ton of songs that aren’t even on the EP yet we’ve been playing at shows and songs that we haven’t even played at shows so, hopefully once we figure out the recording situation, more stuff is definitely on the way.”