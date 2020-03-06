Wilma Laverne Miner releases debut EP 'Used To'

Krebsbach plays guitar and synth in addition to providing the vocals. The rest of the group is made up of Sam Smetana on lead guitar, Ricky Schade on rhythm guitar, Rob Cave on bass and Tyler Duncan on drums. While Krebsbach is the main songwriter, she said the EP is a group effort, as things always get tweaked and adjusted when the band gets together.

“They all have such great styles and they’re all so freakin’ talented,” Krebsbach said. “I’ll show them the basic chord of a song and be like, ‘I don’t know, what do you think about this?’ And then two hours later it will have completely transformed and everybody got their own little twist that they put on it and it just works.”

Krebsbach said she was anxious about releasing her original music, but the response has been encouraging.

“I feel like because I’ve been playing one way or another for so long without ever having actually put out anything that’s just mine, I feel like I was very scared of what the reaction would be, even though I felt really confident in the songs.”

She said since the songs dropped, the feedback has been really positive, with people reaching out to say they’ve been listening to a song on repeat and some sending videos of themselves doing dance routines to the music.