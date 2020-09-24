Wilma reopens with socially distanced cabaret concerts

With a lengthy list of precautions, Logjam Presents will start putting on shows again through the Wilma Cabaret series.
With limited capacity, the historic music venue that's been dormant since March will host a sold-out show by Missoula Jazz Collective on Friday, followed by two dinner concerts with the Lil Smokies on Oct. 10-11.
They won’t be like the often-packed and energetic concerts people were used to, said Logjam Presents owner Nick Checota. They will be responsibly designed, socially distanced events, approved by the Missoula City-County Health Department.
The Wilma, which can normally hold 1,500 people, will only allow 5% capacity for the jazz show, with people seated on the floor at tables at least 6 feet apart. For the Smokies, they can fit 92 on the floor and 108 in the balcony, with every other row blocked off and spaces between groups.
Other precautions include the increased use of a high-powered ventilation system, collecting contact information for contact tracing, and event staff managing the flow of customers.
The cabaret series could continue as frequently as once a week with a variety of genres including jazz, bluegrass, singer-songwriter or solo artists, classical and perhaps comedy, leaning toward acts that lend themselves to a seated crowd rather than some of the more rambunctious shows before the pandemic.
The cabarets mark a return after six months of silence. The packed calendar of touring artists, which were going to set a record year for the company, began canceling or postponing back in March, and Logjam hasn’t reopened the Wilma or KettleHouse Amphitheater since. The company has experimented with small outdoor performances by local acts at the Top Hat restaurant’s patio.
For the cabaret series, they consulted with other venues around the U.S., health officials and their work at the Top Hat.
“We have a lot of experience serving in this environment,” he said, adding that he believes the set-up could be safer than most restaurants. He cited the theater’s 50-foot ceilings and ventilation system, installed during its 2015 remodel, that can continuously purge air from the room during concerts.
“The circulation is as good as anyplace you’re going to be other than outside,” he said. The website guidelines even suggest you bring a jacket.
The rules also require buying tickets in advance and providing contact information in case someone tests positive.
“When you buy a table, we’re sending you a form, and you have to fill out all the guests that are there, so we have contact-tracing data,” he said. While some people view it as intrusive, he said it’s necessary.
Patrons have to take a short “wellness survey” before entering. People sitting in the balcony will have separate entrances through an exterior stairwell, bathrooms and staff than the floor ticket-holders to ensure that there’s no intermingling. Single-direction pathways have been designed and masks are required when patrons aren't seated.
For the Lil Smokies shows, those who buy tables of two seats ($140) or four seats ($280) on the floor are also buying a three-course meal from the Top Hat kitchen with three options. The tiered floor can accommodate 92 people at socially distanced tables.
Up in the balcony, you can buy a lower-cost ticket ($30) that doesn’t include food. That area can fit 108 people in seats that are distanced with every other row separated.
Beyond that, there are plans for employee monitoring and sanitization. To read the full plan, head to logjampresents.com/wilma-cabaret.
Designing a limited capacity show to be profitable is difficult, but the Smokies’ shows have the addition of the dinner option and sponsorships from First Interstate Bank, ATG, and Blackfoot Communications, which means that the band and the venue can both make some money.
“I think we figured it out enough where it makes sense,” Checota said.
Beyond that, it allows Logjam to put some employees back to work and stay engaged for whenever larger capacity shows can happen again safely, which could be June at the earliest, he said. Industry-wide, that depends on artists’ comfort level touring again.
Checota said that bands are reluctant to travel by plane for concerts. Some areas, such as Colorado, are seeing venues reopen by tapping into the pool of local talent.
