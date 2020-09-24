Wilma reopens with socially distanced cabaret concerts

The cabarets mark a return after six months of silence. The packed calendar of touring artists, which were going to set a record year for the company, began canceling or postponing back in March, and Logjam hasn’t reopened the Wilma or KettleHouse Amphitheater since. The company has experimented with small outdoor performances by local acts at the Top Hat restaurant’s patio.

For the cabaret series, they consulted with other venues around the U.S., health officials and their work at the Top Hat.

“We have a lot of experience serving in this environment,” he said, adding that he believes the set-up could be safer than most restaurants. He cited the theater’s 50-foot ceilings and ventilation system, installed during its 2015 remodel, that can continuously purge air from the room during concerts.

“The circulation is as good as anyplace you’re going to be other than outside,” he said. The website guidelines even suggest you bring a jacket.

The rules also require buying tickets in advance and providing contact information in case someone tests positive.

“When you buy a table, we’re sending you a form, and you have to fill out all the guests that are there, so we have contact-tracing data,” he said. While some people view it as intrusive, he said it’s necessary.