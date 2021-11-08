 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

N. Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID criticism

  • 0
N. Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID criticism

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him “very dangerous” for his handling of coronavirus restrictions, it was announced Monday, Nov, 8 2021. The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns.

 Evan Agostini

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him “very dangerous” for his handling of coronavirus restrictions.

The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. He denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions.

The defamation suit relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, calling him “a fraud” and “very dangerous.”

Swann responded in an article for Rolling Stone magazine, calling the “Moondance” singer’s claims “bizarre and irresponsible.”

Swann’s lawyer, Paul Tweed, said proceedings “are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022.” The lawsuit was first reported in the Sunday Life newspaper.

Morrison’s lawyer, Joe Rice, said the singer would contest the claim. He said Morrison will argue “that the words used by him related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: Katie Couric’s gossipy new autobiography reads more like a vendetta than a memoir

Review: Katie Couric’s gossipy new autobiography reads more like a vendetta than a memoir

"Going There" by Katie Couric; Little, Brown and Company (514 pages, $30) ——— Katie Couric has finally shed that perky persona. It'll cost her. Her gossip-filled autobiography "Going There" reads more like a never-ending vendetta than a memoir. Almost every short chapter comes across like a rabbit punch aimed at the kidneys of one former acquaintance after another. Tom Werner may have helped ...

Watch Now: Related Video

'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News