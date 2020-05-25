New Mexico governor halts plans to reopen drive-in theater

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has blocked the reopening of a popular northern New Mexico drive-in movie theater despite city officials believing they had the OK.

The governor’s office halted a plan on May 14 to reopen the Fort Union Drive-In Movie Theater in Las Vegas, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas Optic reports.

City leaders believed they had the support of state leaders to open the theater and planned to show a double feature of “Trolls World Tour” and “Doolittle” on May 15.

But the governor’s office called the San Miguel County Emergency Management Department the day before the scheduled reopening and told officials they didn’t have permission, Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said.

“The governor’s office said they would treat the drive-in just like any other movie theater,” Trujillo told the Optic.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett said the governor hadn't “blocked” anything and movie theaters can't open just yet.

“Establishing drive-in movie events is currently not allowed under the Public Health Order in order to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said.