NSA to NSO: NY filmmakers explore circles of surveillance

A second video combines exterior shots of the Vernon C. Bain prison barge on the East River with three months of intercepted radio recordings between guards discussing the apparent use of force against inmates. The crowded prison — set up as a temporary facility almost three decades ago — saw high death rates from COVID-19 last year.

Poitras and Vegezzi said they were surprised that the prison's continued existence and the conditions there haven't been taken up by local politicians, given that most of the inmates are local residents awaiting trial for minor crimes.

“As a New Yorker I hope that it's difficult to look at this prison ship and know that you are complicit in it,” Poitras said, admitting: “We are interested in getting this shut down.”

The series is completed with a visit to little-known Hart Island, home to one of the largest mass grave sites in the United States with burials dating back to the Civil War era. Vegezzi, whose brother was among a prison detail from Rikers Island tasked with burying the dead, used a drone to show how detainees with little social distancing or protective equipment stacked coffins in deep trenches at the height of the pandemic. The Department of Corrections halted the practice after it became public last year.