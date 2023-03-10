Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 10

Art

Hearts Afire, 2246 W. Central Ave., 406-926-3435, heartsafirepottery.com: "Adult night out" with your spouse, friends, family or co-workers. Spend the evening painting pottery or stoneware, glass fusing or DIY canvas. Book your seat, or first come, first serve. 21 and up. BYOB. 5-8 p.m.

Painting with a Twist: Boho Boots, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., 406-543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Make-Cute Date: Couple Cups. A handbuilding date night making cups. Learn tricks to make cups by hand and make a sweet matching set or individual designs. 16+. 6-8 p.m.

Open AIR Missoula, at Missoula Public Library at 455 E. Main St.: "How Puzzling" with Hannah Harvey. Participants of all ages will have the opportunity to design and cut their own puzzles using markers, paint, plywood and a laser cutter. Suitable for all ages. 4-6 p.m. Register at form.jotform.com/230264850313145.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace walk-in hours, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Watercolor painting class, 12-2 p.m. Yarns @ MPL, 12-2 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Space exploration, 2-6 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. World Wide Cinema, 6:30-9 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., registration required. Full STEAM Ahead, 3:30-5 p.m., registration required.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Open World Fridays, 4-6 p.m., registration required.

Potpourri

UM Percussion Ensemble, 32 Campus Dr., Dennison Theatre, griztix.com: In partnership with the "Islanders" steel drum band, presenting their spring concert. 7:30 p.m. A mix of music with powerful percussion parts. $11.

Theater

UM School of Theatre and Dance: "Pride and Prejudice," 32 Campus Dr., griztix.com: The Bennet sisters and their suitors — suitable and unsuitable alike — are brought to life in inventive, winsome ways that will surprise audiences familiar with the novel's twists and delight. 7:30 p.m. Prices range from $7.50-$15.50.

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Presenting "The Bridges of Madison County," through March 19. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award-winning duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music). 7:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org: Goth Ball, in which DJ GingerBat and Sister Midnight will bring spooky tunes along with a live performance by Order of the Static Temple. Dress up and party in Gothic, leather, punk, Victorian or anything else you like. 8 p.m.-midnight. $10.

Saturday, March 11

Art

Painting with a Twist: Night Wolf, 2100 Stephens Ave., 10 a.m. $29. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Painting with a Twist: Mountain Flowers, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Painting with a Twist: Galactic Montana, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $41. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio: Clay Monsters Class. 2505 Murphy St., Unit A, wildfireceramicstudio.com: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Family fun day making clay monsters. $50 per parent/child pair; additional child or parent for $20 extra.

Dance

Flamenco Montana, Show Tyme Academy for the Performing Arts, 2825 Stockyard Road Unit C-5, 406-396-4007, flamencomt.com: Victoria Lenihan offers Flamenco I every Saturday from 12:15.-2 p.m. Class is $30 per month or $10 per class.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT tour and training, 10-10:45 a.m. Story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. MCAT: Blender 3 for absolute beginners, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. MCAT: Young kids dance party, 11-11:45 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Summer camp expo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. MCAT: Stop animation workshop for kids, 1-3 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Space Exploration, 2-6 p.m. Sound Art in the MakerSpace, 2-4 p.m. D&D Guild for Teens, 3-5 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 4-5:30 p.m. MCAT: Virtual reality tour, 4-5:30 p.m.

Theater

UM School of Theatre and Dance: "Pride and Prejudice," 32 Campus Dr., griztix.com: The Bennet sisters and their suitors — suitable and unsuitable alike — are brought to life in inventive, winsome ways that will surprise audiences familiar with the novel's twists and delight. 7:30 p.m. Prices range from $7.50-$15.50.

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Presenting "The Bridges of Madison County," through March 19. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award-winning duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music). 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org: Two new plays, a staged reading of "Zeus, Interrupted" and "The Generations of Sarah Blackwood." Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 supporter ticket.

Potpourri

Missoula Valley Winter Market, 2901 Brooks St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Next to Scheels.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Homesteading in the Bitterroot Valley, an interactive discussion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Wilma, 131 South Higgins Ave.: "Saving for the Day" world premiere. 5-9 p.m. $15. A feature-length, family friendly, made in Montana movie with action, adventure, romance and wonder.

UM Symphony Orchestra, 32 Campus Dr. griztix.com: Spring concert. $11. 7:30 p.m.

Women's Fair, 32 Campus Dr., University Center Ballroom: Raising awareness for local non-profit organizations that make a difference while providing women with an exciting venue to celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Art

Painting with a Twist: Drippy Sunflower, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Painting with a Twist: Family Paint Pour, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6 p.m. $37-$41. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Dance

Five Valleys Accordion Association, 705 S. Higgins: Waltz-Polka-Two-Step. 1-4 p.m. $7 at the door.

Kids' Stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Music Sunday at MCAT Studio, 12-1:30 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 12-5 p.m. Irish dancing, 1-2 p.m. Model matza bakery, 1:30-2:30 and 3-4 p.m. MCAT: Community radio DJ auditions, 2-4 p.m. MCAT: One-day short film production, 2-5 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5 p.m.

Theater

UM School of Theatre and Dance: "Pride and Prejudice," 32 Campus Dr., griztix.com: The Bennet sisters and their suitors — suitable and unsuitable alike — are brought to life in inventive, winsome ways that will surprise audiences familiar with the novel's twists and delight. 2 p.m. Prices range from $7.50-$15.50.

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Presenting "The Bridges of Madison County," through March 19. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award-winning duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music). 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Potpourri

Bingo, doors open at noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Yoga and cider. $15 gets you yoga and cider afterwards. 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Kids' stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Genealogy for the absolute beginner, 1:30-3 p.m. MCAT: Learn to video edit, 2-4 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Hanging Celtic knot take-home kit, first come, first served.

Potpourri

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Belly dance class, 6-6:45 p.m., registration required.

Tuesday, March 14

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. MCAT: Video camera tour, 2-4 p.m. Memory Café: Celtic music, 2-3 p.m. spectrUM Discovery activity: All About Anatomy, 2-6 p.m. Big Sky 3D printing open hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Community cooking @ the library: Traditional Irish Colcannon, 6-7:30 p.m. Western Montana Genealogical Society, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Builder's Club, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Role-playing games, 4-6 p.m., registration required.

Wednesday, March 15

Art

Painting with a Twist: Colorful Starry Night, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Big Sky Book Madness, all day. Families First Learning Lab: Blue Block Day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. MCAT: Learn to vdeo edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: All About Anatomy, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Kids cooking class, 4-5 p.m. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn MCAT's three-camera studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Dads & Dialogues, 6-7:30 p.m. Fossils Rock Lecture Series, 6-7:30 p.m. Democracy Project, 6-8 p.m. 3rd Wednesday Book Group. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., registration required. Tales and Tails: Read to shelter animals, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Songs and Stories for Preschoolers, 10:30-11 a.m. Wild & Weird Wednesdays with Science Officer Lisa, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

Potpourri

Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Highway 200, Bonner.

Trivia at Stave and Hoop Speakeasy, 223 N. Higgins Ave.: First come, first serve. 7 p.m.

The Roxy, 718 South Higgins Ave., 406-728-9380: Missoula's HomeGrown Comedy. 8 p.m. Regular theater ticket admission.

Mountainfilm on Tour: Missoula, 32 Campus Dr.: A selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed an incredibly inspiring documentary films that celebrate the power of wild places and explore themes connected to Mountainfilm's mission. $20 advance tickets, $25 at the door. 6-9:30 p.m.

Documentary "Mission: Mt. Mangart," MCT Center for the Performing Arts, 200 N. Adams St., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. showing. A documentary about the 10th Mountain Division, a WWII battalion that found in norther Italy and involved a slalom ski race. Tickets available at whitefishmuseum.org.

Thursday, March 16

Art

Painting with a Twist: Montana Flower Truck, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $41.

Dance

Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave., Country dance lessons. 8 p.m.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tech Connect, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting, 2-3 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: All About Anatomy, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. spectrUM special guest: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 3-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. You're an Engineer, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Big Sky 3D printing open hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Frenchtown Book Club, 5:45-8 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Artful Thinking, 4-5 p.m., registration required. Trivia Night at Big Creek Coffee, 5:45-7 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: DIY Zines: Design, create and produce your own publication, 6-7:30 p.m.

MNHC miniNaturalists, 120 Hickory St.: Encouraging curiosity for the natural world through exploration and play. 10-11 a.m. Best for ages 2-4, though any age is welcome. Free with cost of admission and free for members.

Theater

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Presenting "The Bridges of Madison County," through March 19. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award-winning duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music). 7:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Potpourri

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Trivia. Bring a team for five rounds of questions. Starting right at 7 p.m.

Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, 32 Campus Dr., Dennison Theatre, griztix.com: 43rd annual festival. Daytime activities, masterclasses, performances and two days of music and jazz education. Tickets range from $10-$25. 7:30 p.m.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Rendezvous 2023, 1101 South Ave. West, backcountryhunters.org: A field to table dinner, backcountry brewfest, wild game cookoff, campfire stories, seminars and awards. Full weekend tickets: $200. BHA celebration dinner: $35. Campfire Stories: $20. Chapter cook-off: $10. Single-day pass to Bender area and seminars: $15. Tent camping area ticket: $100. RV/camping area: $125.