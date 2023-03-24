Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 24

Art

Hearts Afire, 2246 W. Central Ave., 406-926-3435, heartsafirepottery.com: Adult Night Out with your spouse, friends, family or co-workers. Spend the evening painting pottery or stoneware, glass fusing or DIY canvas. Book your seat, or first come, first serve. 21 and up. BYOB. 5-8 p.m.

Painting with a Twist: A Stellar Reflection, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace Walk-In Hours: Making Pocket Solar Systems, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Watercolor Painting Class, 12-2 p.m. Yarns @ MPL, 12-2 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Magic of Chemistry, 2-6 p.m. lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Preschool Story time, 10:30 a.m., registration required.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Open World Fridays, 4-6 p.m., registration required.

Theater

Missoula Children's Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: A classic retelling of Red Riding Hood. Performances on March 24 at 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$10.

Saturday, March 25

Art

Painting with a Twist: Lunar Love, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $41. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Dance

Flamenco Montana, Show Tyme Academy for the Performing Arts, 2825 Stockyard Road Unit C-5, 406-396-4007, flamencomt.com: Victoria Lenihan offers Flamenco I every Saturday from 12:15.-2 p.m. Class is $30 per month or $10 per class.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT Tour and Training, 10-10:45 a.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. MCAT: Young Kids Dance Party, 11-11:45 a.m. Five Valleys Seed Library Seed Swap, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. MCAT: Stop Animation Workshop for Kids, 1-3 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Magic of Chemistry, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace: Walk-In Hours, 2;30-5;30 p.m. D&D Guild for teens, 3-5 p.m. MCAT: Virtual Reality Tour, 4-5:30 p.m.

Potpourri

Missoula Valley Winter Market, 2901 Brooks St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Next to Scheels.

The VFW, 245 W. Main St., 406-359-1632: Andrew Rivers Live in Missoula. Authentic and sharp storytelling. 21+. $20 tickets.

Missoula Home and Garden Show, 32 Campus Dr., Show hours are Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Presenting products to homeowners, builders, property management companies and businesses.

Sunday, March 26

Art

Painting with a Twist: Vintage Teal Tree, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., 406-543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Beginning Pottery one day workshop. giving an introduction to centering clay and throwing a basic cylindrical form. Up to three completed works will be fired witha clear glaze by the Clay Studio of Missoula and you will be able to keep your work. Ages 16 and over. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $45. Instructed by Tessa Hoenig.

Dance

Five Valley Accordion Association, at the Rustic Hut 5415 US-Hwy 93, Florence: Waltz-polka-two-step from 1-4 p.m.

Kids' Stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Music Sunday at MCAT Studio, 12-1:30 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale, 12-4 p.m. MCAT: Community Radio DJ Auditions, 2-4 p.m. MCAT: One Day Short Film Production, 2-5 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5 p.m.

Potpourri

The Old Post, 103 W. Spruce St., 406-540-4433, oldpostmissoula.com: The Old Post Comedy Hour with the Jawbone Group. Featuring headliner Sarah Aswell as well as Mars Sandoval, Amy Lee Smith and Kyle Mcafee. Hosted by Eden Luna. 8:30 p.m.

Missoula Home and Garden Show, 32 Campus Dr., Show hours are Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Presenting products to homeowners, builders, property management companies and businesses.

Theater

Westside Theatre, 1200 Shakespeare St., Suite 2, 406-531-4249: Dance Wonder. A space for turning into our sensory experience both in movement and in our voice to observe and play with sounds in breathing, sighing, yawning and humming. 9:30-10:45 a.m. $10 or pay what you can.

Potpourri

Bingo, doors open at noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Yoga and cider. $15 gets you yoga and cider afterwards. 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org: WOW Songwriters showcase and bake sale, a fundraiser for the literary podcast words out west. Hosted by Cole Grant, featuring five Montana-based songwriters Sean Howard Burress, Rebecca Kelley, Greg Owens, Gabrielle Tusberg and Maria Zepeda. Bake sale starts at 6:30 p.m., showcase begins at 7 p.m. $10-$15.

Missoula Home and Garden Show, 32 Campus Dr.: Join thousands of others throughout Montana at the Missoula Home and Garden show. Free entry. Doors open at 10 a.m. Great opportunity to stop by booths and learn.

Cranky Sam Public House, 233 W. Main St., 406-540-4325, crankysam.com: Cranky Sam doubles cribbage tournament. Sign up in advance to ensure a spot. Signing up the day of the tournament is contingent on available space. Bring your own board and deck of cards to play. match ups will be randomly determined and play begins at 1 p.m. Familiarity with rules and play required. Free, prized for winners.

Monday, March 27

Kids' stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Permaculture with Paul Wheaton: Connecting Industrious Youth with Elderly Landowners, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: The Tale Tellers: A Storytelling Workshop, 5:15-6:15 p.m. DIY Literary Bowl Take Home Kit, first come, first served.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Belly Dance Class, 6:45 p.m., registration required.

Potpourri

Inner Harmony Yoga, 214 E. Main St., Monday night Kirtan. Lean and experience the healing sound vibration of Sanskrit chants. No experience necessary. Donation based. 8:15-9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. MCAT: Video Camera Tour, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Making Madness, Big Sky 3D Printing Open Hours, 4:30-7;30 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring club for Adults, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Builder's Club, 4-5 p.m., registration required. The Tale Tellers, A Storytelling Workshop, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Role Playing Games for teens, 4-6 p.m., registration required.

Potpourri

Stave and Hoop Speakeasy, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Open mic comedy night with a collection of local comedians. Hosted by Jackie Rapetti. 7:30-9:30 p.m. No cover at the door.

Wednesday, March 29

Art

Painting with a Twist: Desert Dreams, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Big Sky: Book Madness, all day. Families First Learning Lab: Blue Block Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Making Madness, 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activities for Kids, 3-6 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Democracy Project, 6-8 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Songs and Stories for Preschoolers, 10;30-11 a.m. Wild and Weird Wednesdays with Science Officer Lisa, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Story time, 10:30 a.m., registration required. The Tale Tellers: A Storytelling Workshop, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Potpourri

Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Highway 200, Bonner.

Trivia at Stave and Hoop Speakeasy, 223 N. Higgins Ave.: First come, first serve. 7 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., zootownarts.org: Revival comedy presents Nina G and Mean Dave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10 advance tickets, $15 day of show.

Thursday, March 30

Art

Painting with a Twist: Sunset Bear, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., frameofmindmt.com: Testing the Waters: An introduction to watercolor. The class is a great primer for anyone who wants to try watercolor painting but isn't quite sure where to start. $45 per person, includes supplies. 10 total seats available. Ages 12 and up. Register in-store, via phone or online.

Dance

Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave., Country dance lessons. 8 p.m.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. MCAT: Introduction to podcasting, 2-3 p.m. MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Making Madness, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace: Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5 p.m. spectrUM Special Guest: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium Visit, 3-5 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Sensory Fun Activities, 3-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activity for Kids, 3-6 p.m. Big Sky 3D Printing Open Hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Bitterroot Book club, noon, registration recommended. Artful Thinking, 4-5 p.m., registration required. The Tale Tellers: A Storytelling Workshop, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Wordslinger Workshop: Blackout Poetry, 6:30-7:30 p.m., registration required.

MNHC miniNaturalists, 120 Hickory St.: Encouraging curiosity for the natural world through exploration and play. 10-11 a.m. Best for ages 2-4, though any age is welcome. Free with cost of admission and free for members.

Potpourri

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Trivia. Bring a team for five rounds of questions. Starting right at 7 p.m.

Tell Us Something, Dennison Theatre at 32 Campus Dr., tellussomething.org: Live storytelling on the theme of "The First Time." Welcoming friends from the Deaf Community by providing ASL interpretation. Tell Us Something welcomes all ages, however, parents, be advised that sotreis have adult themes and storytellers sometimes use adult language. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $17,

Sip 'n Shop for MCT, 200 N. Adams St.: A pop-up shopping experience at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts with the opportunity to shop eight unique retail locations right in the MCT lobby. Treat yourself to discounted skincare and med-spa treatments from RejuveCare. Twenty percent of all retail sales and services during the evening will be donated to MCT. 5 p.m., VIP hour. 6-7 p.m., all ticket holders welcome. 7 p.m., fashion and dance performance on the MCT stage. $30 general admission, $100 VIP ticket.

Lamb of God Musical Performance, 235 South 5th St.: Inspiring oratorio composed by Rob Gardner. Soul-stirring music and narration is the retelling of the New Testament account of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, His Atonement and Resurrection. 7 p.m. Admission is free, generous donations are encouraged to benefit Operation Underground Railroad.