Friday, March 17

Art

Hearts Afire, 2246 W. Central Ave., 406-926-3435, heartsafirepottery.com: Adult Night Out with your spouse, friends, family or co-workers. Spend the evening painting pottery or stoneware, glass fusing or DIY canvas. Book your seat, or first come, first serve. 21 and up. BYOB. 5-8 p.m.

Painting with a Twist: A Stellar View, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace walk-in hours, 9:30-12:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: St. Patrick's Day activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community connections, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Watercolor painting class, 12-2 p.m. Yarns @ MPL, 12-2 p.m SpectrUM Discovery Activity: All About Anatomy, 2-6 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Young adult writers' group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. D&D Guild for Adults, 6-8 p.m. Cheap date night, 6:30-9 p.m

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., registration required. All ages chess club, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Open World Fridays, 4-6 p.m., registration required.

Potpurri

Backcountry Brewfest 2023, Caras Park: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with fun games, live music, food trucks, raffles and the best beer from across Montana. $25 tickets, includes three beer tickets and a cup. 5-9 p.m.

Theater

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Presenting "The Bridges of Madison County," through March 19. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award winning duo of Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown. 7:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Play-In Day, day-long theatre camp. Students will rehearse and perform a small musical in just one day. 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. $65.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Rendezvous 2023, 1101 South Ave. West, backcountryhunters.org: A field to table dinner, backcountry brewfest, wild game cookoff, campfire stories, seminars and awards. Full weekend tickets: $200. BHA celebration dinner: $35. Campfire Stories: $20. Chapter cook-off: $10. Single day pass to Bender area and seminars: $15. Tent camping area ticket: $100. RV/Camping Area: $125.

Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, 32 Campus Dr., Dennison Theatre, griztix.com: 43rd annual festival. Daytime activities, masterclasses, performances and two days of unbelievable music and jazz education. Tickets range from $10-$25. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Art

Painting with a Twist: Colorful Elk, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Painting with a Twist: Lil' Bit of Montana, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Dance

Flamenco Montana, Show Tyme Academy for the Performing Arts, 2825 Stockyard Road Unit C-5, 406-396-4007, flamencomt.com: Victoria Lenihan offers Flamenco I every Saturday from 12:15.-2 p.m. Class is $30 per month or $10 per class.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT tour and training, 10-10:45 a.m. Story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tech connect: Tech Time @ MPL, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. MCAT: Young kids dance party, 11-11:45 a.m. Western Montana Genealogical Society work day, 12-4 p.m. MCAT: Stop animation workshop for kids, 1-3 p.m. Montana Rep's First Reads: "The Christians" by Lucas Hnath, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: All About Anatomy, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5 p.m. MCAT: Virtual reality, 4-5:30 p.m.

Theater

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Presenting "The Bridges of Madison County," through March 19. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award winning duo of Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Montana Repertory Theatre and Missoula Public Library host a four part staged reading series "First Reads," 2 p.m., Copper Room, Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St. Featuring "The Christians" by Lucas Hnarth. Free admission.

Potpourri

Missoula Valley Winter Market, 2901 Brooks St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Next to Scheels.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Rendezvous 2023, 1101 South Ave. West, backcountryhunters.org: A field to table dinner, backcountry brewfest, wild game cookoff, campfire stories, seminars and awards. Full weekend tickets: $200. BHA Celebration Dinner: $35. Campfire Stories: $20. Chapter Cook-Off: $10. Single day pass to Bender area and seminars: $15. Tent camping area ticket: $100. RV/camping area: $125.

Sunday, March 19

Kids' Stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Music Sunday at MCAT Studios, 12-1:30 p.m. MCAT: Community radio DJ auditions, 2-4 p.m. MCAT: One day short film production, 2-5 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5 p.m.

Potpourri

Bonner History Roundtable: "Gandy Dancers and Ethnicity: The Immigrants Who Built Montana's Railroads," with Bill Taylor, 2-4 p.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 9015 Highway 200 E., Bonner. Free. Meal prepared by St. Ann parishioners available after program. $7 eat in or $5 takeout. 406-370-5929, bonnermilltownhistory.org.

Theater

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: Presenting "The Bridges of Madison County," through March 19. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award winning duo of Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown. 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Potpourri

Bingo, doors open at noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Yoga and cider. $15 gets you yoga and cider afterwards. 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Art

Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., 406-543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Spring break camps for kids and teens. Sculpture Explorers for ages 8-10 and up. Teen Throwing for ages 12-18. Pottery for kids for ages 5-7 and up. Half-day camps all week. From $160-$175.

Kids' stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. "Mycoremediation: How Mushrooms Digest Toxic Waste into Possibility," 5;30-7 p.m. Frenchtown Library: World Cinema, 7-10 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Fabric puzzle blocks take-home kit for kids, first come, first served.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Art for Kids ages 5-10, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

Potpourri

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Belly Dance Class, 6-6:45 p.m., registration required.

Tuesday, March 21

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. MCAT: Video camera tour, 2-4 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Activity: Magic of Chemistry, 2-6 p.m. Big Sky 3D printing open hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Parenting education, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Builder's Club, 4-5 p.m., registration required. Code Girls United Club, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Role Playing Games for Teens, 4-6 p.m., registration required.

Wednesday, March 22

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Big Sky: Book Madness, all day. Families First Learning Lab: Blue Block Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. MCAT: Learn to video edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Magic of Chemistry, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5 p.m. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn MCAT's three-camera studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays with the Mayor, 6-7:30 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Songs and Stories for Preschoolers, 10;30-11 a.m. Wild and Weird Wednesdays with Science Officer Lisa, 4-5 p.m.

Potpourri

Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Highway 200, Bonner.

Trivia at Stave and Hoop Speakeasy, 223 N. Higgins Ave.: First come, first serve. 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Dance

Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave., Country dance lessons. 8 p.m.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting, 2-3 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery Activity: Magic of Chemistry, 2-6 p.m. Fossils rock lecture series, 2-3:30 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. SpectrUM special guest: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium visit, 3-5 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Art with a Purpose, 3-5 p.m. Big Sky 3D printing open hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Little Explorers, 10-11 a.m., registration required. "Observe the Moon" nnight at the library, 6;30-8:30 p.m., registration required.

MNHC miniNaturalists, 120 Hickory St.: Encouraging curiosity for the natural world through exploration and play. 10-11 a.m. Best for ages 2-4, though any age is welcome. Free with cost of admission and free for members.

Potpourri

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Trivia. Bring a team for five rounds of questions. Starting right at 7 p.m.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Rendezvous 2023, 1101 South Ave. West, backcountryhunters.org: A field to table dinner, backcountry brewfest, wild game cookoff, campfire stories, seminars and awards. Full weekend tickets: $200. BHA celebration dinner: $35. Campfire Stories: $20. Chapter cook-off: $10. Single day pass to Bender area and seminars: $15. Tent camping area ticket: $100. RV/camping area: $125.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Houseplant swap social, 12-1:30 p.m. Tech petting zoo for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m.