Friday, March 31

Art

Hearts Afire, 2246 W. Central Ave., 406-926-3435, heartsafirepottery.com: Adult Night Out with your spouse, friends, family or co-workers. Spend the evening painting pottery or stoneware, glass fusing or DIY canvas. Book your seat, or first come, first serve. 21 and up. BYOB. 5-8 p.m.

Painting with a Twist: Black Eyed Susan, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace walk-in hours, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Watercolor painting class, 12-2 p.m. Yarns @ MPL, 12-2 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. D&D guild for adults, 6-8 p.m. 4HistoryBuffs, 7-9 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., registration required.

Potpurri

World's Largest Flea Market, 32 Campus Dr., between UC and Mansfield Library: Interested in selling homemade goods, furniture, clothes or decor? Purchase a booth and some sell your goods at the market, or just come and shop around for yourself. All are welcome. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UM School of Music, Montana Theatre: An evening of new music written by UM composition students. 7:30-9 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center and The Montana Area Music Association, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org: Inaugural gala and fundraiser in the Show Room. Live music from the MAMA family, the presentation of awards recognizing special people who have made a significant positive impact on music in Montana. Door and social hour at 6 p.m., event begins at 7 p.m. $50, $25 for students.

Theater

Missoula Children's Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: The classic retelling of "The Wizard of Oz." One day only. 5 and 7 p.m. $5 tickets.

Sentinel High School Theater, 901 South Ave. W., Presenting "Clue: On Stage" adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $10. Tickets sold at the door 30 minutes prior to start time.

Saturday, April 1

Art

Painting with a Twist: Peekabook Giraffe, 2100 Stephens Ave., 10 a.m. $29. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Painting with a Twist: Sunflower on Sunset, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Painting with a Twist: A New Beginning, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555, zootwonarts.org: The ZACC Mini Show art auction and gala. Celebrate Missoula's love for the arts at the ZACC. This year the theme is "Make it Pop." Attendees will enjoy a silent and live auction for artwork, experience packages and desserts, along with live music and presentations by the ZACC. Held at the Missoula County Fairgrounds' Commercial Building. $100.

Dance

Flamenco Montana, Show Tyme Academy for the Performing Arts, 2825 Stockyard Road Unit C-5, 406-396-4007, flamencomt.com: Victoria Lenihan offers Flamenco I every Saturday from 12:15.-2 p.m. Class is $30 per month or $10 per class.

Westside Theatre, 1200 Shakespeare St., Suite 2, 406-531-4249: Ground Swell, a monthly free-form, shoes off dance experience. 7:45-10 p.m.

Contra Dance, 705 S. Higgins, Contra dancing for all ages. Swing Away live band and Robyn Lauster as the caller. Newcomers come at 7:30 p.m., dance at 8 p.m.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT tour and training, 10-10:45 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Week of the Young child kick-off, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activities for Kids, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tech Connect: Tech time @ MPL, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. MCAT: Young kids dance party, 11-11:45 a.m. spectrUM Discovery activity: Making Madness, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace: Mending and sewing, 2:30-5:30 p.m. MCAT: Virtual reality tour, 4-5:30 p.m.

Theatre

Sentinel High School Theater, 901 South Ave. W., Presenting "Clue: On Stage" adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $10. Tickets sold at the door 30 minutes prior to start time.

Potpourri

Missoula Valley Winter Market, 2901 Brooks St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Next to Scheels.

Odyssey of the Stars, 32 Campus Dr., Honoring the University of Montana's rich arts and media legacy. Paying tribute to outstanding UM Arts and Media alum and celebrates the talents of students and faculty. 7:30 p.m.

Cymatic April Fools Day performance and open mic, 5646 W. Harrier Suite 3: Connect, create and collaborate with other performance artists. Dancers, movement artists, music makers, comedians, spoken word and any other artists welcome. 2 p.m.-midnight. Family friendly until 8 p.m.

Cranky Sam Public House, 233 W. Main St., 406-540-4325, crankysam.com: Stand-up comedy showcase. 7:30 p.m.

Bicycle Bazaar at Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. W., 406-541-7284: Market style community cycling event. Meant for bicycle novices, enthusiasts, sellers, buyers and curios neighbors alike. This event is focused on helping more people rides bikes while raising funds and clearing space for Free Cycles. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mission Valley Choral Society Palm Sunday Concert, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Ignatius: 1 p.m. Director Christian Bumgarner, with Karla Gallatin as accompanist, will lead their choir in 10 varied musical selections from "Ave Maria" to a medley from "Les Misérables."

Sports card and collectibles show, 3720 N. Reserve, 406-493-6665: Montana's largest sports card and collectibles show with autograph authentication on site. 100 tables of collections. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Art

Painting with a Twist: Turtle and Sunset, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $49. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., 406-543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Clay for All: Mini Gardens. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $30. Minimum of two students per party, at least one participating adult. Students ages 12 and under.

Dance

Five Valley Accordion Association, at the Rustic Hut 5415 US-Hwy 93, Florence:

Kids' Stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Music Sunday @ MCAT Studio, 12-1:30 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research Studies and Activities for Kids, 12-5 p.m. YMCA Yoga at the Library, 1-2:15 p.m. MCAT: Community Radio DJ Auditions, 2-4 p.m. MCAT: One Day Short Film Production, 2-5 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5 p.m.

Potpourri

Westside Theatre, 1200 Shakespeare St., Suite 2, 406-531-4249: FreeSessions continues at Westside as a music and movement improvisation jam. Free and open to all. 7-8 p.m.

Theater

Missoula Community Theatre, 200 N. Adams St., 406-728-7529, mctinc.org: "The Bridges of Madison County" (sold out). Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award winning duo of Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown. 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Potpourri

Bingo, doors open at noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Yoga and cider. $15 gets you yoga and cider afterwards. 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, April 3

Kids' stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Learn to video edit, 2-4 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Seeley Lake Library: Open podcasting studio, 4-6 p.m. The Brave Space, 4:30-6 p.m. Frenchtown Library: World Cinema, 7-10 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Origami crafts take-home kit for kids, first come, first served.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Art for kids ages 5-10, 4-5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool art with a purpose, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. MCAT: Video camera tour, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery activity: Plants and Animals, 2-6 p.m. READ dogs, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Big Sky gaming station, 4:30-7 p.m. Big Sky 3D printing open hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m. MCAT: Intro to Podcasting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Parenting education, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Builder's Club, 4-5 p.m., registration required.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Role Playing Games for teens, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Art

Painting with a Twist: Mountain Meadow, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Blue Block Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. MCAT: Learn to video edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery activity: Plants and animals, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Learn MCAT's three-camera studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Democracy Project, 6-8 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Songs and stories for preschoolers, 10;30-11 a.m. Wild and Weird Wednesdays with Science Officer Lisa, 4-5 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., registration required.

Potpourri

Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Highway 200, Bonner.

Thursday, April 6

Art

Painting with a Twist: Highland Cow, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Dance

Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave., Country dance lessons. 8 p.m.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Seeley Lake Library Book Club, 10-11 a.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. MCAT: Introduction to podcasting, 2-3 p.m. MCAT: Learn to video edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery activity: Plants and animals, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. spectrUM special guest: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 3-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Kids Cook with Chop Chop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Big Sky 3D printing open hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Yarn, Darns and needle charms: Knit and Crochet Club, 12-1:30 p.m. DIY custom travel notebook, 6-8 p.m.

MNHC miniNaturalists, 120 Hickory St.: Encouraging curiosity for the natural world through exploration and play. 10-11 a.m. Best for ages 2-4, though any age is welcome. Free with cost of admission and free for members.

Theater

School of Theatre and Dance, 32 Campus Dr., griztix.com: "Men on Boats." Ten explorers, four boars, one Grand Canyon. A "true(ish)" story of the daring 1869 expedition to map the Colorado River. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $5.50-$15.50.

Whitefish Theatre Company, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org: Presenting the dramatic comedy "Evelyn in Purgatory." Sneak preview night at 7:30 p.m. On show until April 15. This show is being presented as cabaret theater with both table and fixed seating available. Tickets for sneak preview night will only be sold at the door and are $12 for adults and $10 for students.

Potpourri

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Trivia. Bring a team for five rounds of questions. Starting right at 7 p.m.

Fact and Fiction, 220 N. Higgins: A reading and book signing with author Christina Kemp for her book "Across the Distance." 7 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555: MAMA Open Mic with space for music, community, collaboration and artistic expression. Doors open at 7 p.m., open mic begins at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to all.