Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, April 7

Art

Hearts Afire, 2246 W. Central Ave., 406-926-3435, heartsafirepottery.com: Adult night out with your spouse, friends, family or co-workers. Spend the evening painting pottery or stoneware, glass fusing or DIY canvas. Book your seat, or first come, first serve. 21 and up. BYOB. 5-8 p.m.

Painting with a Twist: Galactic Reflections, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace Walk-in hours, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tiny Tales. 10:30-11 a.m. Story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community connections, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Watercolor painting class, 12-2 p.m. Yarns @ MPL, 12-2 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Plants and animals, 2-6 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Old Growth Celebration reception, 5-7 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., registration required. One on one tech support, 10 a.m., reservations recommended. All ages chess club, 3:30-5 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Open World Fridays, 4-6 p.m.

Potpourri

Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. 3rd St.: An evening of poetry with Christopher Brean Murray and Michael Earl Craig. The poets will read selections from their new books "Black Observatory" and "Iggy Horse." Free. 5 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org: The Gaytrix Reloaded Drag Show in partnership with ISCSM. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10. Ages 18+.

Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, 777 Grandview Dr., Kalispell, glaciersymphony.org/concerts: Midori and Pines of Rome. 7:30 p.m. Prices range from $12-$129.

Westside Theatre, 1200 Shakespeare St., Suite 2, 406-531-4249: "re | play" brings a "best-of" collection back to the stage performed by the Bare Bait Dance company and alumni company dancers. Individual tickets are $28 and student tickets are $22. 8 p.m.

Theater

UM School of Theatre and Dance, 32 Campus Dr., Montana Theatre, griztix.com: "Men on Boats," 10 explorers, four boats, one Grand Canyon. Patrons with UM Griz Card, $5.50, community member ticket price for general public, $15.50, for children under 12 or seniors over 60, $7.50. 7:30 p.m.

Whitefish Theatre Company, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org: Presenting the dramatic comedy "Evelyn in Purgatory." 7:30 p.m. On show until April 15. This show is being presented as cabaret theater with both table and fixed seating available. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students.

Saturday, April 8

Art

Painting with a Twist: Wild Flower Hike, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Painting with a Twist: Moose on Black, 2100 Stephens Ave., 7 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy Street, wildfireceramicstudio.com: Make clay mugs with instructor Gabs Conway. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For $50 per parent/child pair, Gabs will guide you through this clay project. Clay, tool and glazing/firing services are included. Bring an additional child or parent for $20 extra.

Dance

Flamenco Montana, Show Tyme Academy for the Performing Arts, 2825 Stockyard Road Unit C-5, 406-396-4007, flamencomt.com: Victoria Lenihan offers Flamenco I every Saturday from 12:15.-2 p.m. Class is $30 per month or $10 per class.

Westside Theatre, 1200 Shakespeare St., Suite 2, 406-531-4249: "re | play" brings a "best-of" collection back to the stage performed by the Bare Bait Dance company and alumni dancers. Individual tickets are $28 and student tickets are $22. 8 p.m.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Blender 3 for absolute beginners, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. MCAT tour and training, 10-10:45 a.m. Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. MCAT: Young kids dance party, 11-11:45 a.m. MCAT: Stop Animation workshop for kids, 1-3 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Plants and Animals, 2-6 p.m. First Reads: "Airness" by Chelsea Marcantel, 2-4 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. D&D Guild for Teens, 3-5 p.m. MCAT: Virtual reality tour, 4-5:30 p.m.

Theatre

Whitefish Theatre Company, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org: Presenting the dramatic comedy "Evelyn in Purgatory." 7:30 p.m. On show until April 15. This show is being presented as cabaret theater with both table and fixed seating available. tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students.

UM School of Theatre and Dance, 32 Campus Dr., Montana Theatre, griztix.com: "Men on Boats," 10 explorers, four boats, one Grand Canyon. Patrons with UM Griz Card, $5.50, community member ticket price for general public, $15.50, for children under 12 or seniors over 60, $7.50. 7:30 p.m.

Potpourri

Missoula Valley Winter Market, 2901 Brooks St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Next to Scheels.

Big Sky High School, 3100 South Avenue W., Science Circus with science demonstrations where you can walk on water, take a tour of the life-sized digestive system and enjoy a petting zoo. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $3 per person above the age of 6 and free for those under 5.

Montana Repertory Theatre and Missoula Public Library host a four-part staged reading series "First Reads," 2 p.m., Copper Room, Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St. Featuring "The Christians" by Lucas Hnarth. Free admission.

Sunday, April 9

Art

Painting with a Twist: Tulip Reflections, 2100 Stephens Ave., 2 p.m. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Dance

Westside Theatre, 1200 Shakespeare St., Suite 2, 406-531-4249: "re | play" brings a "best-of" collection back to the stage performed by the current Bare Bait Dance company and alumni dancers. Individual tickets are $28 and student tickets are $22. 6 p.m.

Kids' Stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Library closed for the Easter holiday.

Potpourri

Bingo, doors open at noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Yoga & cider. $15 gets you a yoga class and a cider afterwards. 11 a.m.-noon.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org: "Winter in Pluto," an experimental musical that tells the myth of Stone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $15 ticket, $20 supporter ticket.

Monday, April 10

Kids' stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. Lego Club, 2:30-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. The Brave Space: A teen writing and art workshop, 4:#0-6 p.m. Old Growth Forests lecture, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Earth Day Pollinator Seed Take Home Kit, first come, first serve.

Potpurri

The Roxy Theater, 718 South Higgins Ave., 406-728-9380, theroxytheater.org: Revival Comedy improv workshop. A free comedy workshop and meeting place for female-identifying folk, trans folk and non-binary folk. Appropriate for all skill levels. 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Art

Painting with a Twist: Bright Cactus Black Light, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $29. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Preschool art with a purpose, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Volunteer day, 12-1 p.m. MCAT: Video camera tour, 2-4 p.m. Memory Cafe: Line dancing with Montana Gypsy, 2-3 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Wildfire science, 2-6 p.m. READ dogs, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Lolo Community Library: Stop animation with MCAT, 4:30-6 p.m. Big Sky 3D printing open hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Volunteer Day, 5-6 p.m. MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Community cooking @ the Library, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Builder's Club, 4-5 p.m., registration required. Code Girls United Club, 5:15-6:15 p.m., class full.

Wednesday, April 12

Art

Painting with a Twist: Midnight in Montana, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $41. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Blue Block Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Swan Valley community library book chat, 1-3 p.m. MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Wildfire science, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace walk-in hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. UM Living Lab: Research studies and activities for kids, 3-6 p.m. Middle school writers' group, 3:30-5 p.m. Symphony kids, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn MCAT's 3 camera studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Dads & Dialogues, 6-7:30 p.m. Democracy Project, 6-8 p.m. 2nd Wednesday Book Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. MakerSpace: Circuit Basics, 6:30-8 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Songs and Stories for Preschoolers, 10:30-11 a.m. Science Squad for Ages 8-12, 4-5 p.m.

Theater

Whitefish Theatre Company, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org: Presenting the dramatic comedy "Evelyn in Purgatory." 7:30 p.m. Continues through April 15. This show is being presented as cabaret theater with both table and fixed seating available. tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students.

Potpourri

Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Highway 200, Bonner.

Stave and Hoop Speakeasy, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Wednesday night trivia to test your knowledge. 7 p.m. Seating is limited, first come, first serve. 21+.

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Drink and Draw: "Vintage Oddities" with Habitat for Humanity's ReStore. In partnership with the ZACC. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Art

Painting with a Twist: Blue Floral, 2100 Stephens Ave., 6:30 p.m. $37-$39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.

Dance

Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave., Country dance lessons. 8 p.m.

Kids’ stuff

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Families First Learning Lab: Parenting Consultation Drop-In Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30-11 a.m. Tech Connect: Android Basics, 10:30-11:45 a.m. MCAT: Introduction to Podcasting, 2-3 p.m. MCAT: Learn to Video Edit, 2-4 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Wildfire Science, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. spectrUM Special Guest: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, 3-5 p.m. UM Living Lab: Air, Wildfire and Smoke, 3-6 p.m. Big Sky 3D Printing Open Hours, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061, northvalleylibrary.org: Poetry Hour, 12-1:30 p.m.

MNHC miniNaturalists, 120 Hickory St.: Pre-K program encouraging curiosity for the natural world. 10-11 a.m.

Theater

Whitefish Theatre Company, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org: Presenting the dramatic comedy "Evelyn in Purgatory." 7:30 p.m. On show until April 15. This show is being presented as cabaret theater with both table and fixed seating available. tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students.

UM School of Theatre and Dance, 32 Campus Dr., Montana Theatre, griztix.com: "Men on Boats," 10 explorers, four boats, one Grand Canyon. Patrons with UM Griz Card, $5.50, community member ticket price for general public, $15.50, for children under 12 or seniors over 60, $7.50. 7:30 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., "Sports of Nature," a full-length comedy that looks at the serious subject of A.I. Tickets are $15 for students and seniors, $20 for general audiences. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. On show until April 16.

Potpourri

Western Cider, 501 N. California St., Trivia. Bring a team for five rounds of questions. Starting right at 7 p.m.

Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Trivia Night at Big Creek Coffee Roasters in Hamilton downtown, 5:45-7 p.m.

International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 718 South Higgins Ave., Featuring 10 short and feature-length films. Films begin at 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m.