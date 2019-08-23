A broken landscape and bridged cultures in 'Border Cantos'

If you go

"Border Cantos" is on display at the Missoula Art Museum until Sept. 21. Admission to the museum is free and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, artists Richard Misrach and Guillermo Galindo will present a lecture and performance on "Border Cantos" at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Cost is $5 for non-members.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the artists will be hosting a First Friday discussion on "Border Cantos" at the Missoula Art Museum.