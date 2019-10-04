IF YOU GO

The University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance is presenting, "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play," in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Center.

Performances:

Evenings: Oct. 9-12, 16-19, 7:30 p.m.

Matinees: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 general, $16 for seniors or $12 for UM students. Go to the UMArts Box Office, call 406-243-4581 between 12-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or umt.edu/theatredance.