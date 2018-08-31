The front window of Radius Gallery presents a striking centerpiece: a huge mound of wood scraps forming into an arm, bent at the elbow, hand outstretched flat, palm up, to hold one of Ty Best’s handmade lamps.
“This is what you can whip together if you know what you’re doing,” Gallery owner Lisa Simon said.
Best knows what he’s doing, and it’s the centerpiece of the Radius’ First Friday exhibit “Design Desire,” a collection of custom home furnishings that include art from 11 others and design by Missoulian interior designer Becky Broeder.
The show is an austere collection of monochromatic black, white and grey pieces that evoke a home design sketched out rather than real, a plethora of curves and fantastic shapes that would seem unrealistic if they weren’t right in front of you.
Intricate, dynamic ceramic and stoneware sculptures by Trey Hill and Andrea Moon complement Best’s furniture, as do photographs by Paige Baker, who captures Bakken oil rigs with long night exposures, their arms blurring against stars and the aurora borealis.
“This is definitely a design-driven show as well as an art show,” Best said. “I’ve never done this with a gallery before.”
Broeder and Best will give a talk about the show on Sept. 20.
Best, who works out a West Broadway warehouse, but supplies mostly national and international customers with luxury handcrafted furniture, was looking forward to showing his work in town. The chance to educate people on what is possible for one to do from Montana — design, sanding and finishing of products — excited him.
Three of the pieces Best contributed to Design Desire were custom for the show, and he culled the others from his warehouse.
Most of the artists provided a mix of new and existing work, Simon said, pointing out two tree form ceramic sculptures by Hill, a University of Montana professor. The smaller one is older; the larger (around 5 feet tall) a new piece, made after Hill got a roomier kiln.
Lolo ceramicist Adrian Arleo supplied a couple of dozen “conversation cups,” clay mugs shaped like the lower half of a face, some with a painted interior.
“The underthreads (of the show) are obsession, exquisite, meticulous quality,” Simon said.
But the works had to be pulled together, and for that, the owners, Simon and Jason Neal worked out layout ideas on paper with Best and Broeder.
The four then went to Best’s warehouse to do it in real space, with cardboard pieces standing in for tables, and walls marked by pieces of tape.
But Broeder had the final say in styling, and leaned toward minimalism, both in color and layout.
Simon said she had to move her orange berry twigs to the back of the gallery — they were getting in the way of the purple flowers that represented the only bright color in the show.
Using the monochrome color scheme is more impactful, Broeder said, and draws focus to the material and texture of the art and furniture, which is highly varied from clay to stamped metal.
This was also Broeder’s first foray into a gallery space, and the challenges shifted from working in a budget, with a client’s own taste, to focusing on artist representation.
“It would be easy to have more restraint and have less (art),” Broeder said. “That was more of a challenge to have pieces that showed really well and are marketable, but not making a clutter.”
The cohesiveness of work helped, and Broeder was excited about being able to include Best’s work, as well as cold wax paintings by Pamela Caughey.
She was focused on giving the gallery show a softer edge, saying it “could potentially be a place where someone could live.”
That met one of Simon’s goals for Design Desire — to show that the art and interior design worlds are closer than people may think.
“We’re really interested in blurring those lines,” Simon said. “Our tagline is ‘live with art’ and this show is trying to give that idea.
Pointing to one of Best’s console tables, “the line between his furniture and art is minuscule.”