KFGM Fundraiser
(Saturday, July 13)
Missoula’s Community Radio station hosts its third annual fundraiser at the ZACC, with a block party featuring food, music and a play.
Musical guests include Magpies, Poverty Porn, Sticky People, Sarah Frazier, Lucas Yatch, Drew Danburry, Low Fee, Couch City and Rock & Roll Girlfriend. There’s a possibility of a concert from the ZACC Rock Camp participants as well.
Betweenthelines Theater will perform Howard Zinn’s “Marx in SoHo,” a comedy about Karl Marx coming back from the dead to “clear his name,” according to the event writeup.
Valhalla Farm and Bayern Brewing provide the food and drinks, and there will be a raffle with prizes from Big Dipper, Ear Candy and KettleHouse.
The event is all-ages and has a $5 suggested donation (all proceeds go to keeping the lights on at KFGM). Parking will be limited, so KFGM encourages walking or biking.
Outdoor Movie Night by the Roxy Theater
(Saturday, July 13)
While it gets brand-new seats installed, the Roxy Theater will host an outdoor showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” across the street, in the Missoula Senior Center.
The movie is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m., when the sun is almost down. Bring your own camp chairs, probably, or those cool blow-up couches.
Movie buffs can show up early (7 p.m.) to take part in Roxy Reel movie trivia inside the senior center, where the first prize is a private screening at The Roxy. No more than five people per team.
The other Outdoor Movie Night by the NMCDC
(Saturday, July 13)
Are head-to-head outdoor movies the most Missoula thing ever? Maybe. The Northside Community Development Corporation has run their Outdoor Cinema series for a few years now, and have their yearly rated-R entry this week: "The French Connection", featuring Gene Hackman and a pork pie hat.
The classic 1971 thriller should be a blast to watch from the lawn outside Head Start at 1001 Worden Ave. As usual, fresh popcorn and candy will be available for purchase, but attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks as well.
$5 donation encouraged. Movie starts right at 9:28 p.m.
Arabian Night
(Sunday, July 14)
The folks who run Arabian food truck Kamoon are partnering with their daily hosts Imagine Nation to put on an Arabian festival of sorts at the brewery this weekend.
The food truck chefs will be making a pre-planned menu with two appetizers, an entrée and two desserts, with vegetarian, dairy-free, nut-free and gluten-free options.
There will also be Arabic music and a mini Arabian market.
Tickets are $25 for adults (includes food) and $10 for children 10 and under.
Event is from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine Nation Brewing.
Things That Spin
(Sunday, July 14)
Jack Metcalf is hosting this art pop-up at Le Petit Outre, for what sounds like a fairly expansive night of art and fun.
The art itself, a series called “Things That Spin,” was created by Metcalf, then photographed. It sounds as though the photos themselves will be on display at the Sunday event.
Along with the art, Metcalf has planned some “putt-putt, tunes, snacks.” The event is BYOB.
Hey, I know it’s a bit vague, but Jack Metcalf sends a last-minute press release and we share it with you. Just how it goes this week.
From 4-6 p.m. at Le Petit Outre.
International Choral Festival
(Wednesday-Saturday, July 17-20)
The triennial choir fest returns in 2019, bringing 10 choirs to town from Spain, Finland, China, Indonesia and more. The four-day event kicks off Wednesday, with a concert at Out to Lunch in Caras Park, before the Choir Crawl, which will feature short, informal performances by every choir around downtown.
Read the Missoulian’s preview of the festival in this week’s Entertainer for more info on the festival and individual choirs. Also check out their website at choralfestival.org/2019-festival.
The Caras Park concert and Choir Crawl are free. Other concerts require a $20 festival button.