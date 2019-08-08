Tell Us Something: Youth
(Friday, Aug. 9)
Missoula loves its live storytelling, and that should extend to these younger storytellers, who spent a week with Tell Us Something founder Marc Moss being coached and trained on how to share their stories live.
Kids ages 12-17 could enroll in this ZACC-sponsored summer camp, and be well-trained to share their unique experiences, with a healthy dose of teen relatability.
The performance is at the ZACC, 235 N. First St. Starts promptly at 6 p.m. Free admission.
Broadway Beat
(Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10)
Another summer camp performance, this time from Missoula Children’s Theatre's performing arts camp. The camp is held for two weeks on Flathead Lake, featuring teenage actors who auditioned from all over the country.
“Broadway Beat” is a revue, which features hit songs from a variety of popular Broadway shows. There’s oldies: “Seventy-six Trombones,” from “The Music Man” and newbies: “For Good” from "Wicked."
Catch these talented singers, dancers and actors at the MCT Center for the Performing arts Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children and seniors.
Missoula Outdoor Cinema
(Saturday, Aug. 10)
One of the best parts of summer is the outdoor screenings on the Northside. “Moana” plays this week, so y’all can get your Lin Manuel Miranda fix, I guess.
The movie is shown on the lawn at Head Start School on 1001 Worden Ave. As usual, fresh popcorn and candy will be available for purchase, but attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks as well.
$5 donation encouraged. Movie starts right at 8:54 p.m.
The Last Five Years
(Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17)
The Downtown Dance Collective presents another artist-in-residence production, this time taking on the one-act musical “The Last Five Years.”
The show is a romance, with a full orchestrated score backing just two actors, the lovers played by Brit Garner and Thain Bertin. The pair tell individual stories, each moving forward and backward through time for a uniquely constructed show.
Performances at 7:30 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $12.