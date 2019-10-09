Seeley-Swan art tour
(Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13)
Take a road trip through the scenic Seeley-Swan and Blackfoot while stopping at artist studios this weekend during the annual Tour of the Arts.
The self-guided tour, now in its 16th year, includes more than 20 artists in their creative environments.
The mediums cover the spectrum, from paintings, wool spinning, stained glass, jewelry, copper, ceramics, sculpture and more.
Saturday closes out with a screening of the award-winning climbing documentary, "Free Solo," at 7 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Community Hall.
To pick up a brochure with a map, go to Grizzly Claw Trading Company in Seeley Lake, the Mission Mountains Mercantile in Condon, the Stray Bullet in Ovando, or head to alpineartisans.org. The tour is organized by the Alpine Artisans, a nonprofit that promotes the arts in the area.
A post-apocalyptic play about 'Simpsons' re-enactors
(Multi-week run, Oct. 11-20)
The University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance will get somewhat meta and weird with its main-stage season opener, "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play."
Anne Washburn conjures up a quirky, darkly comedic scenario in which society has collapsed (hence the "post-electric" part) and culture has reconfigured itself around re-enactments of "The Simpsons."
Reviews have described it as very funny, along with its heady ideas.
See this week's preview for more information.
Performances are in the Montana Theatre of the PAR/TV Center on Oct. 11-12, 16-19, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20, 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 general, $16 for seniors or $12 for UM students. Go to the UMArts Box Office, 406-243-4581, (hours: 12-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) or umt.edu/theatredance.
'Twin Peaks' trivia
(Sunday, Oct. 13)
Test your knowledge of David Lynch's classic surrealist soap-opera with Montgomery Distillery and the Zootown Arts Community Center. Who killed Laura Palmer? What happened when Agent Smith went into the Black Lodge? What is the Black Lodge? Did Lynch base any parts of the show on Missoula, or Idaho, or neither?
Prove your dominance at the distillery, 129 W. Front St. It runs 5-8 p.m. Five rounds, with $5 entry fee that goes to the Zootown Arts Community Center.
Indigenous People's Day art talk
(Monday, Oct. 14)
Contemporary indigenous prints are currently on view in the University Center Gallery, with respected artists from around the U.S. showing work that merges traditional and contemporary techniques and ideas.
To mark Indigenous People's Day, participating artist and UM adjunct Jason Clark will give a lecture at 12:15 p.m. in the gallery. Head to umt.edu/galleries for more information.
Scenic photography that's about more than the landscape
(Tuesday, Oct. 15)
University of Montana art professor Matt Hamon's large-format pictures of Iceland and the Rocky Mountain West are on view now in the Montana Museum of Art & Culture's Paxson Gallery. The show, developed while Hamon was on sabbatical, alludes to the grandeur of nature, implied narratives, the "truth" of photographic images, and Western development's mark on the land.
Hamon will take part in a panel discussion with Eileen Rafferty, Peter Shober and Germaine White, moderated by MMAC curator Jeremy Canwell.
It will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Center.
"Ratljóst" will remain on view through Oct. 31.
Rocky Horror 'Drink and Draw'
(Wednesday, Oct. 16)
The annual production of "Rocky Horror Live!" doesn't start until next weekend, but warm up your sketching skills when cast members pose for "Drink and Draw" at Western Cider.
The Zootown Arts Community Center provides the drawing supplies and wants you to wear a costume if you can.
It runs from 5:30-7:30 at the cidery, located at 501 N. California St.
Steamroller prints
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Art and construction equipment come together during an annual rite at the University of Montana, where you can watch a steamroller make some big ol' prints all day.
The prints, designed by students and community members, are for the annual Festival of Remembrance procession on Nov. 2.
The printing will take place in front of the Dennison Theatre. It starts at 10 a.m. and continues until they're done.