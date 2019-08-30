A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
'Border Cantos'
(Wednesday, Sept. 4)
Artists Richard Misrach and Guillermo Galindo will stop in town to discuss their large-scale exhibition, "Border Cantos: Sonic Border," which is on display at the Missoula Art Museum.
The show comprises photographs Misrach took while exploring the U.S.-Mexico border, accompanied by sculptural musical instruments that Galindo crafted.
As part of the MAM's "Voices in Contemporary Art" series, they'll be over at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Misrach will discuss immigration and forced migration, and Galindo will perform on his custom-designed instruments. The evening runs from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, or free for members and students. Call 406-728-0447 to RSVP or buy tickets.
Their exhibition comes down on Sept. 21, so head over to the MAM to see it in person while you can.
Rep premieres a new play, "Go. Please. Go."
(Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1, 4-8)
There's no reviews yet for Emily Feldman's play, "Go. Please. Go." The New York-based playwright wrote it especially for a premiere here in Missoula with the Montana Repertory Theatre.
The company, a professional outfit in residence at the University of Montana, is starting its first full season under new artistic director Michael Legg, who is keen on bringing brand-new contemporary work to Missoula, even incubating and premiering it, as they've done with "Go."
The plot revolves around a couple who decide to break up, which takes them about 65 years to do. The cast comprises visiting professionals and local veterans, including Salina Chatlain and Ann Peacock.
The evening performances are Aug. 30-31, Sept. 4-7 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sept. 1, 7-8 at 2 p.m. All performances are in the Masquer Theatre.
To buy tickets, go to montanarep.com.
Germanfest
(Sunday, Sept. 1)
It's time to get your German on at Caras Park for the 26th annual Germanfest.
The event pays tribute to our sister city, Neckargemund, Germany, with music, food and beer.
The music comes from S-Bahn, a traditional German band from Vancouver, British Columbia. The beer is from local brewery Bayern, complete with a wooden keg of Oktoberfest beer. You can buy pretzels, sausages, and German baked goods, too.
The event runs from 2-6 p.m., all ages and free admission.
Open AIR
(Tuesday, Sept. 3)
The Open AIR (Artist-in-Residence) Program placed visiting creators at sites around western Montana to engage with the space and make new work. You can see the fruits of these visits over at the Gallery of Visual Arts at the University of Montana for an exhibition titled, "Translating Place."
The show includes 15 artists who were placed at sites like Home ReSource, the Moon Randolph Homestead, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the Montana Natural History Center, the UM Flathead Lake Biological Station, and a remote wilderness cabin courtesy of the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation.
The show runs from Sept. 3 to Oct. 3. The opening reception is Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., including a talk from program founders Stoney Sasser and Hadley Ferguson, and poetry by Anne Holub and performances by Dani G. YoGalietti and Matthew Runciman.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to openairmt.org.