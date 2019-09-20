Here's some highlights of arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.
Fall Gathering at Moon-Randolph
(Saturday, Sept. 21)
Head up to the historic Moon-Randolph Homestead for food, drinks and live music at the 19th annual Fall Gathering.
The fall feast comes from Burns St. Bistro, with pulled pork and sauces, potato salad, coleslaw and cornbread, plus drinks from Western Cider.
Music will be provided by esteemed local acts Wailing Aaron Jennings and Izaak Opatz.
It runs from 5-10 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults or $5 for kids in advance. They go up to $15 adults and $7 kids at the gate. That price includes the feast, but beer and cider will cost you extra. Go to moonrandolphhomestead.org for more information.
Teton Gravity Research's 'Winterland' premiere
Get yourself ready for winter with a new ski and snowboarding film from TGR. Besides the new movie, which thus far has only been seen in Jackson, Wyoming, there will be gear and travel prizes. It's screening at the Wilma with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the movie at 7:30 p.m. For adults, tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the show. For those 16 and under it's $7. Go to logjampresents.com for more information.
Tell Us Something storytelling night
(Tuesday, Sept. 24)
It's time for the some true stories at the Wilma, as the city's live quarterly storytelling night returns.
As in past events, eight local residents will tell a true story, this time on the theme, "Leap of Faith." And as in the past, the names of the storytellers aren't given away in advance — you'll have to show up and be surprised by what your fellow Missoulians have experienced.
To sample some prior stories, check out the podcast archive at tellussomething.org.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $10-$12 at logjampresents.com, Rockin' Rudy's, or 800-514-3849. (Some of the stories feature adult themes and language.)
U.S. poet laureate to read at UM
(Monday, Sept. 23)
Joy Harjo, the first indigenous U.S. poet laureate, is coming to the University of Montana for a reading this week. Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation who grew up in Oklahoma, was appointed to the post earlier this year. Her poetry has won numerous prizes, and she's a touring saxophonist as well. The reading will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the A.L.I. Auditorium in the Washington education building. Doors open at 7 p.m.
London theater, live (on screen)
(Tuesday, Sept. 24)
Just because you're in Missoula doesn't mean you can't see the latest London theater. The Roxy broadcasts shows like these, oftentimes with names familiar from movies. The latest is "The Lehman Trilogy," with director Sam Mendes, who helmed the Bond movies "Skyfall" and "Spectre," after he transitioned from theater into film with art-house fare like "Revolutionary Road" and "American Beauty."
You have free articles remaining.
The Guardian gave five stars to this National Theatre production, which spans the history of the Lehman Brothers firm from the 1800s onward with only three cast members (Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles.)
"The result is an intimate epic that becomes a masterly study of acting as well as of the intricacies of high finance," the review said.
It starts at 7 p.m. and runs for 200 minutes.
Dan Savage's 'HUMP! Film Festival'
(Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 25-27)
The sex columnist and Stranger editorial director Dan Savage started this sex-positive film festival back in 2005.
According to a news release, "the festival features short dirty movies — each less than five minutes — all created by people who aren't porn stars but want to be one for a weekend. The filmmakers and stars show us what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies. Our carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes — all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity."
It runs for three nights at the Roxy Theater and is 18 and up only. Tickets are only available via the link at theroxytheater.org.
Doors open at 7:00 for 7:30 screenings and at 9:30 for 9:45 screenings.
UM Theatre & Dance presents 'The Wolves'
The season opener at the University of Montana is this Pulitzer Prize-nominated play that takes an unfiltered look at nine members of a high school girls' soccer team. "The Wolves" is a unique coming-of-age story that doesn't follow any high school cliches, instead focusing on the real way that girls talk, grow and deal with adversity.
"The Wolves" will be performed at the Masquer Theater, located in the PAR/TV building on the UM campus. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Sep. 25-28 and at 2 p.m. on Sep. 28-29.
Tickets are $10. The Wolves has an audience advisory for mature themes and content.
'We Will Rock You!' Queen musical
(Thursday, Sept. 26)
Before Rami Malek grew his Freddie Mercury mustache for "Bohemian Rhapsody," members of Queen had helped make a jukebox musical based on their catalog.
"We Will Rock You!" has plenty of hits — 24, according to the news release, including the ones that you expect to hear: "We Are the Champions," "Somebody to Love," "Bohemian Rhapsody."
It does not, however, tell the story of the band. The songs go in service of a story about a future dystopia where real music doesn't exist and, naturally, some rebels rebel.
The reviews of its 12-year run in London's West End weren't very nice, but the duration of that time indicates that audiences loved it.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Adams Center. Tickets start at $19.50 regular to $89.50 for the floor. Go to Griztix.com or any GrizTix location to purchase.