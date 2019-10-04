Here's a quick look at some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
Montana Film Festival
(Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-7)
The fifth annual celebration of cinema continues at the Roxy Theater this weekend. This year's line-up includes fresh independent movies now on the festival circuit alongside one Montana-made classic, "Heartland," that will be screened in 35mm to mark its 40th anniversary.
See this week's preview coverage or head to montanafilmfestival.org for more information.
A post-apocalyptic play with plenty of 'Simpsons' quotes
(Oct. 9-20)
The University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance will get somewhat meta and weird with its main-stage season opener, "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play."
Anne Washburn conjures up a quirky, darkly comedic scenario in which society has collapsed (hence the "post-electric" part) and culture has reconfigured itself around re-enactments of "The Simpsons."
Reviews have described it as very funny, along with its heady ideas.
See this week's preview for more information.
Performances are in the Montana Theatre of the PAR/TV Center on Oct. 9-12, 16-19, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20, 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 general, $16 for seniors or $12 for UM students. Go to the UMArts Box Office, 406-243-4581, (hours: 12-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) or umt.edu/theatredance.
'Bundyville' podcaster to give lecture
(Monday, Oct. 7)
Leah Sottile, a freelance journalist from Portland, Oregon, is a visiting journalism professor at the University of Montana this semester.
Sottile has published her work in the Washington Post, the Atlantic and Outside, among others. She's extensively covered the Bundy family, who led standoffs over government control of public lands, including in her podcast, "Bundyville."
She'll give the annual T. Anthony Pollner lecture at 7 p.m. in the University Center Theater. It's free.
Art fundraiser for the library
(Thursday, Oct. 10)
Local artists have creatively "altered" books and made them into sculptures to raise money for Friends of the Missoula Public Library.
The artists include some very well-known Missoula creators: Courtney Blazon, Dana Boussard, Susan Carlson, Monte Dolack,Theo Ellsworth, Stephanie Frostad, Steve Glueckart, Lillian Nelson and Brad Layton.
Besides the art, there will be a raffle of some smaller items.
The fundraiser is 5-7 p.m. at the Dana. The art will be on display starting Monday, Oct. 7.
Record paragliding trip
(Monday, Oct. 7)
In the new documentary "The Endless Chain," you can follow Benjamin Jordan as he completes a record paragliding trip, covering 750 miles of the Canadian Rockies.
Jordan will be here in Missoula for a screening, with proceeds going toward Project Airtime, a Missoula effort to help people with disabilities paraglide.
Tickets are $10 at the endless chain.com/tour or $15 at the door. It kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Roxy Theater.