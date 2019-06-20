Iron pour at Free Cycles
(Friday, June 21)
Jesse Blumenthal and a team of artists lead an iron pour in honor of the summer solstice. There will be molten metal, of course, with demonstrations that involve a traditional form of Chinese fireworks and pouring iron over a wheel "to spectacular results."
It's a free event, but anyone interested in participating can drop $20 to get a scratch block, which can be carved into a mold, to be filled with iron at the end of the night. Carving starts at 6 p.m.
Some live music runs from 7-10 p.m., feautring Jackson Holte & the Highway Patrol, Rotgut Whines and Emzee.
The iron pouring portion of the event gets going around 10 p.m.
Circus show for 'the resistance era'
(Tuesday, June 25)
A contemporary circus company from Chicago called Aloft Circus Arts is bringing an original show, "Brave Space," to Missoula for one night only.
In a news release, the company describes it as a performance that shows off their performers' skills while immersing the audiences quite literally.
"Inspired by the idea of creating trusting communities in trying and dangerous times, Brave Space starts as a puddle (of) 250 yards of fabric on the floor, and, with the help of the audience, grows into a massive blanket fort — a world of hope that includes interdependent acts of aerial arts, acrobatics, juggling and balancing on 8-foot high poles."
The show is at 8:30 p.m. at the MASC Studio, 1200 Shakespeare St. For tickets, go to bravespacemissoula.bpt.me.
Garden City River Rod Run
(Friday-Saturday, June 21-22)
Classic cars will be roving around downtown and taking up residence in Caras Park for the 19th annual Garden City River Rod Run. This year they're celebrating 50 years of the Ford Thunderbird.
The classic car show "show and shine" is Friday from 5-9 p.m. in Caras Park, along with the "cruisin' parade" on Higgins Avenue. On Saturday, the "show and shine" in Caras continues with awards. There's also food and drinks available for purchase.
Go to fivevalleyfordclub.com for more information.
Summer Made Fair
(Sunday, June 23)
The Made Fair, which started as a market for alternative crafts, has grown to become one the largest if not the largest around. The summer installment at Caras Park boasts 165 artists who make everything from paintings, drawings, prints, accessories and crafts of all quirky kinds.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no admission.
'The Obsolete' reading with Simeon Mills
(Wednesday, June 26)
UM MFA grad Simeon Mills' debut novel "The Obsolete" came out in May, and he's stopping by Missoula to give a reading at Fact and Fiction. Mills — who now teaches middle school English in Spokane — combines a coming-of-age story with science fiction and sports in a unique novel that garnered a starred review from Publishers Weekly.
"The Obsoletes" is set in Michigan in the early '90s, where a pair of twin boys are having adolescent struggles, made worse by their being, well, robots. Non-humankind aren't especially welcome in their small town, but when one of them gets on the basketball team and the other struggles with a crush, it gets harder to lie low.
Check out the Missoulian's interview with Mills in this week's Entertainer.
Reading starts at 7 p.m. at Fact and Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Pete Fromm reads from his new novel
(Thursday, June 27)
In Missoula author Pete Fromm's new book, "A Job You Mostly Won't Know How to Do," a young widower struggles to raise his daughter. Publishers Weekly said the novel is "[f]ull of gorgeous descriptions of the wild landscape of Montana, Fromm’s novel draws the reader in with a colorful cast of characters who bring hope and light to Taz’s life again. Fans of emotional family dramas will find much to love."
He'll read at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare and Co. 103 S. Third St. W.