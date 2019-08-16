A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
Equine art
(Saturday, Aug. 17)
Well, this sounds freakin’ cool. Remember last year when live body painting became a thing for a bit at First Fridays? The folks at Dunrovin Ranch snorted and pawed their hooves at that, and proceeded to invite six artists to do live horse painting for this year’s Equine Art Extravaganza.
The one-day art festival starts at 2 p.m. for visitors — about four hours after artists begin putting brush to horsehair. Guests can meet the artists and watch them paint, before following the horses on a walk to the Bitterroot River where the animals will be photographed.
Musician Charla Bauman will accompany a presentation of the horses, before they’re let free to run in full painted glory.
The Equine Art Extravaganza will be held at Dunrovin Ranch in Lolo. Tickets are $100 per person, and include a catered meal from Biga Pizza and two drink tickets.
Find more info, tickets and a link to a webcam of the event at dunrovinranchmontana.com.
Final Day at Missoula Insectarium
(Saturday, Aug. 17)
The insectarium is celebrating its final day at its Front Street location (before a merger with the Missoula County Weed & Extension Office) with free admission and family-friendly activities.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the insectarium will host animal encounters, where people can "meet" friendly insects, along with a bug tasting (!). There will also be face painting and crafts.
Free admission. The insectarium is at 218 E Front St.
'Last Five Years' musical
(Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17)
Two local actors, backed by a full orchestra, are staging an award-winning musical this weekend.
The Cadmium Company is bringing Jason Robert Brown's musical, "The Last Five Years," to the stage at the Downtown Dance Collective.
The show has generated a cult following, including a film version starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Gordon.
Joshua Kelly is directing and Scott Koljonen is leading the orchestra. The cast is Brit Garner, who played the lead in MCT's "Mary Poppins" and Fiona in "Shrek: The Musical"), and Thain Bertin, who was Jean Valjean in MCT's "Les Miserables" and Joseph Pulitzer in "Newsies."
The showtimes are Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets run $15 at ddcmontana.com. It contains adult themes and language.
'Phoenix, Oregon' screening and discussion
(Saturday, Aug. 17)
This indie comedy features two men going through a midlife crisis. To pull themselves out of their doldrums, they buy an old bowling alley and decide to make the world’s greatest pizza. One part buddy comedy, one part rumination on aging, and one part a look at smalltown life.
Writer and director Gary Lundgren, along with other members of the production team, will be on hand for a Q&A after the one-off screening. Read an interview with Lundgren in this week's Entertainer.
The movie starts at 7:15 p.m. at the Roxy Theater. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and $6 for kids.
Outdoor Cinema
(Saturday, Aug. 17)
The summer outdoor film series is nearing its end, but not before screening 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias” for all of the Northside families to enjoy.
This movie, uh, well I always get it confused with “Magnolia,” which would be a much funnier choice for an outdoor film screening. According to IMDB, “Steel Magnolias” does not star Tom Cruise or Julianne Moore. It also doesn’t specify whether the film contains an awkward TV interview scene.
The movie is shown on the lawn at Head Start School on 1001 Worden Ave. As usual, fresh popcorn and candy will be available for purchase, but attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks as well.
$5 donation encouraged. Movie starts right at 8:43 p.m.
Dance Church
(Sunday, Aug. 18)
Catch this weekly dance class/party/worship service at the Downtown Dance Collective every Sunday. Billed as a “non-denominational grooveland,” the DDC promises easy-going instruction for dancers of all abilities and a heavenly time.
From 11 a.m.–noon at the DDC. 121 W Main St. $5.
Dungeons and Dragons Drink and Draw
(Wednesday, Aug. 21)
Western Cider, Muse Comics and the ZACC are doubling down on the double d’s with a Dungeons and Dragons Drink and Draw event. These are open to people with any and all artistic ability, with art supplies provided by the ZACC.
Create a character, fantasy map, or dungeon and get help from volunteers who know their D&D. There will be D&D materials on hand for reference, as well as a D&D-related item to win in a raffle.
The draw starts at 5:30 p.m.at Western Cider.