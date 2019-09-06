Here's some of the cultural events coming up around Missoula in the next week.
Drink and Draw
(Wednesday, Sept. 11)
Head over to Western Cider and refresh your drafting skills during Drink and Draw. The Zootown Arts Community Center supplies the drawing materials, and this session's guest, Farm Hand Farms, will supply seasonal plants and flowers to serve as your subjects. All ages are welcome, and a cut of the cider sales go to the nonprofit ZACC.
It runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the cidery, located at 501 N. California St.
Roxy staff movies
(Thursday, Sept. 12)
The staff at the nonprofit community cinema don't just love movies. Many of them make movies themselves. Catch some of their latest projects, whether movie or art-related, at a special "Roxy Spectacular."
The movies are showing starting at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds go to the nonprofit's Montana Film Festival, which comes up in October.
Montana Repertory Theatre closes out 'Go. Please. Go.'
(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 6-8)
The professional company based on campus has started its new season with a winner, a new work by Emily Feldman, a playwright based in New York. The premiere production of "Go. Please. Go." spans some 65 years in its characters' lives in some 90 minutes, packing in all the humor and sadness that a person can encounter along the way.
The show closes out with evening performances (Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, 7:30 p.m.) and some matinees (Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8, 2 p.m.) in the Masquer Theatre. Tickets are $20 general and $10 for children 12 and under. Head to montanarep.com.
'Every Brilliant Thing' play comes to MCT
(Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7)
Missoula actor Rosie Seitz Ayers stars in a one-person show, written by Duncan Macmillan, that has toured around the country to raise awareness about mental health. The Missoula productions coincide with Suicide Prevention Week. The show is described as a humorous and uplifting one that the writer hopes will lift stigmas about mental illness. After the shows here, there will be a panel discussion with local experts and the audience.
Show times are 7 p.m. at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Suggested donation is $5, and seats can be reserved in advance at missoulaunitedway.org.
The production has been put on by Helena's Grandstreet Theatre.
Montana Book Festival kicks off next week
(Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15)
The annual celebration keeps broadening the definition of Western writing. This year, alongside mainstays like James Lee Burke, you can find diverse voices and subjects approaching our region. See this week's preview article, or head to montanabookfestival.org for the full list of authors and a schedule.