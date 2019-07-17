The International Choral Festival continues this weekend with a full day of concerts from visiting choirs before Saturday’s finale.
Every visiting choir will perform Friday, at several afternoon and evening concerts, on the University of Montana campus and at St. Anthony’s Parrish.
Leading off on Friday are two youth choirs, Shenzhen Yantian Foreign Language Primary School Children’s choir, from China, and Dagilėlis boys choir, from Lithuana.
The Shenzhen Yantian choir have been active since 2001, with members from 7 to 12 years old. The choir won a gold medal in the 2010 World Choir Games, and was the first children’s choir to release an a capella album in China in 2012. They are directed by Li Xi.
They will be followed by a pair of concerts in the Dennison Theatre, featuring the teenaged choir Veus — Cor infantile Amics de la Unió, from Catalonia, the Batavia Madrigal Singers from Indonesia, Daarler Vocal Consort from Germany and the UM Chamber Chorale.
The Daarler Vocal Consort has some unique features. They are led by Georg Grün, who sings baritone and conducts the six-member choir. The five additional members of the consort sing bass, tenor, alto, mezzo and soprano parts and were all soloists before joining the group.
Firday night has three simultaneous concerts, from 7:30-9 p.m., each featuring three choirs apiece.
Two of the concerts will have all-youth lineups, while the third will feature the Sunday Night Singers, a modern vocal group from California, the Daarler Vocal Consort and the Batavia Madrigal Singers.
The Madrigal Singers are, according to their press writeup, the most accomplished Indonesian choir in the country, regularly placing in high-level choir festivals and being accepted to the European Choral Grand Prix, which required them to win one of six elite competitions.
Though Batavia Madrigal didn’t end up winning the Grand Prix, another one of Conductor Avip Priatna’s choirs did in 2018.
Saturday’s finale concert is at the Adams Center, and will feature a performance from every choir in the Parade of Nations portion, with a mass performance afterwards.
The mass chorus finale will feature several Missoula choirs as well, including Dolce Canto, the Mendelssohn Club, Missoula Community Chorus and Sweet Adelines.
The finale will have guest conductors as well, including festival founder Don Carey, Dean Peterson, Ron Wilcott and Artistic Director David Heidel.