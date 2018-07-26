Pipes, stouts, kilts and all things Celtic will return to Caras Park this Saturday, July 28, for the ninth annual Celtic Festival Missoula.
A large stage at the pavilion will feature local groups like the Missoula Irish Dancers, the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band and the Highland Dancers.
The fest has booked nationally touring act Seven Nations as headliner. The group supplements the standard rock line-up with bagpipes and fiddle.
Organizer Shannon Lukes said she's had her "eye on them for years." She checks in on other Irish festivals around the United States to find bands, and by this point in the festival's lifespan bands reach out to come play in Missoula.
She said many festivals have multiple stages, so Missoula's more captive audience and strong turnout are a draw.
The Screaming Orphans, a band of sisters from Donegal, Ireland, are a case in point. The group is returning for the fourth time.
"They have quite a following here in Missoula," Lukes said. "They love playing here as well."
Floating Crowbar, a Spokane combo, are making their first stop here. The traditional-style group features a line-up of fiddle, octave mandolin, flute, whistles, uilleann pipes, guitar, bodhran and banjo.
The Stout Pounders, a Seattle group that plays Celtic and Scottish folk, are another returning group.
The nonprofit event donates some of its proceeds to a cause each year. This year, it's chosen to support Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Missoula (CASA), which helps abused or neglected children in the legal system.
Last year, the event raised around $5,000 for CASA.
The festival still needs volunteers to work on Saturday from 5-10 p.m. If you're interested, email celticfestivalvolunteers@gmail.com.
The festival was started in 2010 by Shannon and her husband Bob Lukes, both fans of Celtic music and culture who'd traveled to similar festivals around Missoula. In 2015, the two started Highlander Beer, a brewing company on North Reserve Street. It revived the namesake beer of Missoula Brewing Company, founded in 1890 in downtown Missoula.
It quickly became one of the largest festivals in Caras Park each year, drawing an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people each year.
However, in late 2016, Lukes was forced to call off upcoming festival after losing some major sponsors. By spring 2017, new ones had been recruited and a festival trimmed down from two days to one had been scheduled.
She said the turnout was roughly 5,000, an estimate they base on wristbands for alcohol sales.
The park will host about 20 vendors of Celtic wares, coming from as far as California and Missoula to sell necklaces, embroidered items, kilts, belts, dolls and more.
Food trucks will sell Celtic foods (bangers and mash) and non-Celtic entrees (Jamaican jerk chicken).
Kids' events will run from noon to 6 p.m., including the redhead and freckle contests.
To help shore up sponsorship money, the festival has commissioned a Montana license plate. It features a castle on a coast accompanied by an "Irish roots" slogan.
The festival’s annual road bowling tournament held in Florence is a go as well. Ten teams have signed up at a cost of $20 per team. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, go to celticfestivalmissoula.com. Proceeds from the bowling event go to the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ Missoula chapter, which helps organizes the tourney.