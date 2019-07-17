Dave Stone just got back from a camping trip in Oregon at the beginning of his current stand-up tour through the Northwest.
“I call it camping, cause when you tell the average person you’re 'squatching' it sounds a little weird,” Stone laughed.
This is field research, and a topic of general interest, for Stone, who hosts the Boogie Monster podcast with fellow comedian Kyle Kinane.
“I just want to put myself in the right position to run into something,” Stone said. That means searching for UFOs when he tours in the Southwest and Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.
Stone is currently on a two-week tour playing shows in Portland, Seattle, Spokane and Eureka, along with a stop in Missoula on July 24.
He’d never been to Montana before, but he had noticed enough Facebook and Twitter followers asking him to visit in recent years he asked around and added Missoula to the tour.
As a “nonfamous” comedian (his description), Stone has seen a noticeable uptick in his attendance since the Boogie Monster’s debut in 2016, the kind of following that previously only comedians with TV shows got.
“Traditionally, that meant it was hard to develop a fan base,” he said. “Our listeners are pretty loyal. They come out to every show.”
He’s hoping to see a few of them in Montana. Stone checked their numbers and said they have decent listenership in the state.
Stone and Kinane decided to start the podcast after multiple late nights at bars, chatting about various paranormal activity and conspiracy theories. Both of them had sort of held off making a podcast, Stone said, since every comedian they knew had one already.
But the subject matter felt right.
So far they’ve covered various famous UFO sightings, as well as the Tunguska Event, Moon landing conspiracies, D.B. Cooper and the Mothman, to name just a few of the dozens of topics.
Stone said his favorites have included their episode on "men in black," time travel and black-eyed children, a more modern phenomenon where people report seeing pale-skinned children with black eyes.
“I’m more into cryptids and weird conspiracies,” he said.
The two haven’t run out of topics yet — Stone said their fanbase keeps the recommendations coming — and the two have covered current events as well, with episodes on Pizzagate and Elon Musk.
“There’s been a couple, where midway through the episode we look at each other and say, ‘what are we doing? ’” Stone recalled.
One such episode was about red rooms, which are supposedly rooms that livestream torture and murder on the internet.
“Probably shouldn’t have gone down this rabbit hole,” Stone said.
The comedian also dabbles as a sort of celebrity chef, at least celebrity to his fans, who started requesting recipes Stone would reference in shows and on Boogie Monster episodes.
He now has two cookbooks for sale on his website, “Dave Stone’s Kitchen Survival I and II.”
“I wouldn’t really call them cookbooks,” he laughed. Rather, they’re collections of about 20 recipes he collected into PDFs that are available for download, covering a lot of country-type fare like chili, biscuits and barbecue.
“My family were terrible cooks,” Stone said. “My being a guy who loves to eat, I thought, man I gotta learn how to cook.”
He’s essentially self-taught, picking up bits and pieces of his recipes from working in kitchens.
He was tapped for a Netflix documentary a few years ago (that is yet to be released) that followed Stone as he attempted to eat healthier while on a 90-day stand-up tour.
That ended up meaning raw vegan shakes every day.
“I dropped like 60 pounds in three months,” Stone said. “I immediately gained it all back.
“Even going on a really healthy (diet), I put the weight back on.”