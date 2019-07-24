If you go

"Songs for a New World" will run from Thursday, July 25, to Saturday, July 27, with shows at 7:30 p.m. each day, and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.

The Downtown Dance Collective is located at 121 W. Main St.

Tickets are $12 and can be bought at ddc.thundertix.com. The show is rated PG-13 for language.