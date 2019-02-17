Here are the highlights for Monday, Feb. 18, at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Films at the Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 10:45 .am.
Jeff and Michael Zimbalist retrospective concludes. The Emmy- and Peabody-winning brothers’ screen Youngstown Boys at the MCT at 10:45 a.m.
Shorts galore. Three blocks of short films screening today, at Elks Lodge (4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.) and MCT (9:15 p.m.).
"Blood Memory" — Battles over blood quantum and “best interests” resurface the untold story of America’s Indian Adoption Era — a time when nearly one-third of children were removed from tribal communities nationwide. As political scrutiny over Indian child welfare intensifies, an adoptions survivor helps others find their way home through song and ceremony. MCT, 1:30 p.m.
"Pariah Dog" — A poetic documentary focusing on several eccentric street dog caretakers in Kolkata, India. Shot over three years, the film paints a kaleidoscopic picture of the city, seen through the prism of four outsiders and the dogs they love. MCT, 4:15 p.m.
"The Silence of Others" — This film reveals the urgent and ongoing struggles of victims of Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under General Francisco Franco, whose regime took the lives of hundreds of thousands before Franco’s death in 1975. The search for justice continues to this day. MCT, 6:45 p.m.
"Wrestle" — Hoop Dreams goes to the mat for four members of a wrestling team at Huntsville’s J.O. Johnson High School. The teammates face a challenge far beyond a shot at the state championship: splintered families, drug use, teenage pregnancy, mental health struggles and run-ins with the law threaten success on the mat and elsewhere. Tough-love coach Chris Scribner must come to terms with his past while unwittingly wading into complexities of race, class and privilege in the South. Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
Filmmakers in attendance with a Q&A following film screening:
"Youngstown Boys" — Elks Lodge, 10:45 a.m. BSDFF retrospective — Jeff and Michael Zimbalist, director/producer.
"Out of Omaha" — Tim Grant, producer. Elks Lodge, 1:30 p.m.
"Blood Memory" — Drew Nicholas, director. MCT, 1:30 p.m.
"H. Salt" — Ben Proudfoot, director. "My Dear Kyrgyzstan" — Alex Pritz and Noam Argov, co-directors. "Out of Nothing" — Janna Kyllastinen, co-director. Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 4:00 p.m.
"Winners Bitch" — Sam Gurry, director. "Pariah Dog" — Jesse Alk, director. MCT, 4:15 p.m.
"Alba: Not Everyone Will Be Taken Into The Future" — Thomas Leach, director. "Forgotten" — Daniel Soares, director. "The Boxers of Brule" — Jessie Alder, director. "Thursday Fields" — Harry Zernike, director (and family). Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
"Welcome to Harmondsworth" — Felix Bazalgette and Toby Bull, co-directors; "The Blackfeet Flood" — Ben Shors and Torsten Kjellstrand, co-directors. Shorts block, MCT, 9:15 p.m.
Events
DocShop begins at MCT. The theme for this year’s event is "Documentary in the Age of Information."
Festival headquarters moves to MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Full schedule of films and DocShop events: bigskyfilmfest.org.