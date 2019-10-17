MC Chris
(Friday, Oct. 18)
MC Chris, a rapper who sounds like he's been inhaling helium, is something of a niche interest, that niche being Adult Swim, back when it debuted in the early 2000s. He contributed quirky raps to shows like "Sealab 2021," "The Brak Show," and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force." If those bizarre and demented programs are your thing, then you'll get the general style of humor that Chris throws into his version of rap music.
See the non-'toon version in person at the Ole Beck VFW Post 209. Tickets are $15, available in advance at EventBrite.com. 21 and up only, doors at 9 p.m. (Cory Walsh)
Jazz at the Mountain
(Saturday, Oct. 19)
Catch some jazz and gourmet food during a new Jewish festival.
The Shabbaton's Saturday events include music, "gourmet grazing," and a silent auction at Har Shalom. The festival celebrates Rabbi Laurie Franklin's assumption of her role at the congregation and will raise money to build a Jewish spiritual and education center in the city.
The musical line-up includes solo piano from a Missoula veteran and big-band music from a new ensemble.
David Morgenroth has released solo records ("Alone with Duke") as well as trio albums, and a quartet date ("Radiance") that featured saxophonist Chris Potter. He'll perform sans accompaniment. The larger group is the Owen Ross Big Band, led by the speedy guitarist. The band will perform his originals, along with his arrangements of jazz standards and popular songs, according to an email. The performers include University of Montana professors Rob Tapper (trombone), Bob LedBetter (percussion); local trombonist-composer Naomi Siegel, plus Lhanna Writesel, Josh Hungate and Dillon Johns of local pop-jam group Letter B; Nathan Crawford of Shakewell; and more.
The show runs from 7-11 p.m. at Har Shalom, 3035 S. Russell St. Tickets are $72, available at Rockin' Rudy's and EventBrite.
For more information, go to har-shalom.org. (CW)
Ghost Carrot Records Music+Arts Festival
(Saturday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 20)
The last Ghost Carrot festival held in Missoula is this weekend, and organizer Joshua Bacha didn’t do anything different, still pulling in new bands and filling out the bill with the best of the local scene.
Catch some arty, punky and generally more poppy groups this year at the VFW and Clyde Coffee, where Bacha has set up, essentially, a loud night and a quiet night (though don’t expect the coffee shop venue to deter anyone from cranking the knobs if they want).
Day 1 at the VFW: 18+ $15 cover. 21+ $10 cover. Doors 6:30 p.m. Music at 7 p.m.
Day 2 at Clyde Coffee: All ages. $8 cover. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
Heart Bones (Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis)
(Monday, Oct. 21)
Har Mar Superstar is the stage name of Sean Tillman, a Minneapolis indie artist with a big soul voice and stage presence all his own.
He played Free Cycles community bike shop on a Monday night in June and got the dance floor going with the help of a sharp live band (horns included), and a relentlessly energetic attitude. He danced on stage and off in a faux (or maybe real) bicycling jersey printed with Chicken Noodle Ramen graphics. He's a funny guy, and his show is fun, but he's completely serious about pop music and has a voice to match. He did a cover of Prince's "When You Were Mine," which is only recommended for people who can pull it off.
His collaborator this go-round is Sabrina Ellis of punk band A Giant Dog, with whom he has a new '80s-pop inspired project called Heart Bones. To give an idea of what the two might sound like, they did a series of shows built around the "Dirty Dancing" soundtrack, because it reminded them of the original material they were working on.
They're playing the Badlander this trip, with openers act Atari Ferrari, a throwback rock 'n' roll act.
Tickets are $20 at Ear Candy, or via EventBrite on the Facebook event page. Doors open at 8 p.m. (CW)